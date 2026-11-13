Honolulu’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for cloud, cyber, and defense-focused roles. If you’ve got IT skills and a clearance (or can get one), there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, shift work (overnights)

Salary: $40,300 – $72,850/year

Work on the Navy–Marine Corps Intranet, monitoring WLAN/LAN/WAN events and keeping mission-critical networks healthy. Great fit if you have DoD Secret, Security+ (or similar IAT II), and want hands-on experience in a large DoD network environment.

Employer: M.C. Dean, Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $30 – $44/hour

Install and maintain electronic security systems (access control, CCTV, intrusion detection, IT gear) for high-security customers. Ideal if you have 4+ years electronics experience and a TS/SCI with Polygraph, and like field work and hands-on builds.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Fort Shafter, HI (Honolulu area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $120,000/year

Support critical Army networks with Cisco/Juniper gear and encryption devices at Tier 2 level. Best for folks with 5+ years network experience, current CCNA, and an Active Top Secret with SCI eligibility who want their work tied directly to national security.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: Schofield Barracks, HI (Honolulu area)

Type: Full-time, onsite, some travel

Salary: $75,097 – $101,603/year (likely range)

Run and support military simulation and gaming systems for large training exercises. Great if you have 5+ years in modeling/simulation or military training systems, can get a Secret → TS/SCI, and like blending sysadmin work with simulation tech.

Employer: Pearson Virtual Schools

Location: Remote (Honolulu-based candidates eligible)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: $155,000 – $175,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead architecture and build AI- and LLM-powered K–12 learning tools, connecting content, data, and adaptive experiences. Best for 8–12+ years software engineers with strong cloud (AWS), AI/LLM, and data pipeline experience who want high-impact, hands-on leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Honolulu, HI (remote/onsite mix, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,400 – $143,600/year + potential bonus

Design and optimize Epic MyChart for health systems—scheduling, eCheck-in, telehealth, messaging, and more. Great if you have Epic MyChart certification, 3–5+ years Epic build experience, and want less travel than typical consulting.

Employer: TQI Solutions

Location: Pearl Harbor, HI (onsite)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $98,000 – $125,000/year

Support DoD Assessment & Authorization (A&A), IV&V, and risk documentation for Navy systems. A strong match if you have 5+ years cybersecurity, Security+, and experience with RMF, controls, and POA&Ms, and can hold a clearance.

Employer: TEKsystems (onsite with local financial client)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, permanent, onsite

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year

Own hybrid Azure/AWS + on-prem infrastructure: Entra ID, Intune, M365, Terraform, PowerShell/Python, and more. Perfect if you have 6+ years with Microsoft cloud/identity, love automation, and want to be the go-to cloud person on island.

Employer: Pearson Virtual Schools

Location: Remote (Honolulu-based candidates eligible)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: Not listed (senior/principal level)

Lead enterprise-scale cloud modernization, event-driven architectures, and API-first patterns across Pearson’s virtual school platforms. Ideal for 10+ year architects/engineering leaders who like staying hands-on while steering multi-year modernization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.