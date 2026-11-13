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Honolulu
💻 Honolulu IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
4 days ago
Honolulu’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for cloud, cyber, and defense-focused roles. If you’ve got IT skills and a clearance (or can get one), there’s a lot to pick from.
Jr. Transport Network Specialist
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, shift work (overnights)
- Salary: $40,300 – $72,850/year
Work on the Navy–Marine Corps Intranet, monitoring WLAN/LAN/WAN events and keeping mission-critical networks healthy. Great fit if you have DoD Secret, Security+ (or similar IAT II), and want hands-on experience in a large DoD network environment.
Electronics Technician 2 – Security & Electronic Systems
- Employer: M.C. Dean, Inc.
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $30 – $44/hour
Install and maintain electronic security systems (access control, CCTV, intrusion detection, IT gear) for high-security customers. Ideal if you have 4+ years electronics experience and a TS/SCI with Polygraph, and like field work and hands-on builds.
Network Engineer – Trojan Net Ops
- Employer: Amentum
- Location: Fort Shafter, HI (Honolulu area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000 – $120,000/year
Support critical Army networks with Cisco/Juniper gear and encryption devices at Tier 2 level. Best for folks with 5+ years network experience, current CCNA, and an Active Top Secret with SCI eligibility who want their work tied directly to national security.
Live Virtual Constructive and Gaming (LVCG) Technician
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Schofield Barracks, HI (Honolulu area)
- Type: Full-time, onsite, some travel
- Salary: $75,097 – $101,603/year (likely range)
Run and support military simulation and gaming systems for large training exercises. Great if you have 5+ years in modeling/simulation or military training systems, can get a Secret → TS/SCI, and like blending sysadmin work with simulation tech.
Principal Software Engineer – Adaptive Learning (Remote from HI)
- Employer: Pearson Virtual Schools
- Location: Remote (Honolulu-based candidates eligible)
- Type: Full-time, remote
- Salary: $155,000 – $175,000/year + bonus eligible
Lead architecture and build AI- and LLM-powered K–12 learning tools, connecting content, data, and adaptive experiences. Best for 8–12+ years software engineers with strong cloud (AWS), AI/LLM, and data pipeline experience who want high-impact, hands-on leadership.
Epic MyChart Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Honolulu, HI (remote/onsite mix, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $121,400 – $143,600/year + potential bonus
Design and optimize Epic MyChart for health systems—scheduling, eCheck-in, telehealth, messaging, and more. Great if you have Epic MyChart certification, 3–5+ years Epic build experience, and want less travel than typical consulting.
Cyber Security Analyst (Journeyman)
- Employer: TQI Solutions
- Location: Pearl Harbor, HI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $98,000 – $125,000/year
Support DoD Assessment & Authorization (A&A), IV&V, and risk documentation for Navy systems. A strong match if you have 5+ years cybersecurity, Security+, and experience with RMF, controls, and POA&Ms, and can hold a clearance.
Cloud Engineer – Financial Services
- Employer: TEKsystems (onsite with local financial client)
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, permanent, onsite
- Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year
Own hybrid Azure/AWS + on-prem infrastructure: Entra ID, Intune, M365, Terraform, PowerShell/Python, and more. Perfect if you have 6+ years with Microsoft cloud/identity, love automation, and want to be the go-to cloud person on island.
Principal, Enterprise Architect (Remote from HI)
- Employer: Pearson Virtual Schools
- Location: Remote (Honolulu-based candidates eligible)
- Type: Full-time, remote
- Salary: Not listed (senior/principal level)
Lead enterprise-scale cloud modernization, event-driven architectures, and API-first patterns across Pearson’s virtual school platforms. Ideal for 10+ year architects/engineering leaders who like staying hands-on while steering multi-year modernization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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