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Honolulu
🔧 Honolulu Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
4 days ago
Honolulu is busy and growing, which means lots of steady work keeping buildings, hotels, and facilities clean and running well. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Environmental Services Attendant – All Nippon Airways Site
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Honolulu, HI (All Nippon Airways facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17 – $20.21/hour
You’ll be a “hygiene hero,” handling cleaning in offices, restrooms, and common areas, sometimes driving a golf cart between spots. No experience needed, and Sodexo offers training, benefits, and chances to move up.
Housekeeper – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: The Care Center of Honolulu
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time (1:30pm–10:00pm or 12:30pm–9:00pm)
- Pay: From $20.50/hour
You’ll clean patient rooms and common areas in a respiratory and rehab care center. This is a good fit if you have housekeeping experience and want strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.
Engineer Maintenance – Waikiki Hotel
- Employer: Highgate (Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach)
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki, near International Market Place)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping hotel systems running: A/C, plumbing, pools, electrical, and more. Great if you have at least a year of hotel or maintenance experience and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and leave).
House Attendant – AC Hotel Honolulu
- Employer: Highgate
- Location: Honolulu, HI (AC Honolulu)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll keep public areas and equipment clean, shampoo carpets and furniture, and help guests with luggage and requests. Good for someone who likes physical work, staying on their feet, and being around hotel guests.
Janitorial Attendant – Fitness Club
- Employer: 24 Hour Fitness
- Location: 1680 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814
- Type: Full-time (listed with part-time option)
- Pay: $16.00/hour
Keep the gym sparkling: clean equipment, locker rooms, floors, and sometimes pool/sauna areas. Great if you have at least 6 months of janitorial experience and like working in a busy, high-energy club.
On Call Janitor – Full Time Floater
- Employer: The Facilities Group Hawaii (TFG HI)
- Location: Honolulu, HI (various client sites)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, around 8:00am–4:30pm, shifts vary)
- Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)
You’ll travel between different offices, schools, banks, and medical sites to cover janitorial needs. Good for someone with reliable transportation who likes variety, steady weekday hours, and benefits with 401(k).
Day Porter – Weekday Day Shift
- Employer: The Facilities Group Hawaii (TFG HI)
- Location: Honolulu, HI (various client sites)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:00pm)
- Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)
Day Porters keep office buildings and common areas clean during business hours. This is a nice fit if you want a steady daytime schedule, can be on your feet for long periods, and want medical benefits and 401(k).
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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