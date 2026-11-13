Honolulu is busy and growing, which means lots of steady work keeping buildings, hotels, and facilities clean and running well. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Honolulu, HI (All Nippon Airways facility)

(All Nippon Airways facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $20.21/hour

You’ll be a “hygiene hero,” handling cleaning in offices, restrooms, and common areas, sometimes driving a golf cart between spots. No experience needed, and Sodexo offers training, benefits, and chances to move up.

Employer: The Care Center of Honolulu

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (1:30pm–10:00pm or 12:30pm–9:00pm)

(1:30pm–10:00pm or 12:30pm–9:00pm) Pay: From $20.50/hour

You’ll clean patient rooms and common areas in a respiratory and rehab care center. This is a good fit if you have housekeeping experience and want strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Employer: Highgate (Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach)

(Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach) Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki, near International Market Place)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping hotel systems running: A/C, plumbing, pools, electrical, and more. Great if you have at least a year of hotel or maintenance experience and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and leave).

Employer: Highgate

Location: Honolulu, HI (AC Honolulu)

(AC Honolulu) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Not listed

You’ll keep public areas and equipment clean, shampoo carpets and furniture, and help guests with luggage and requests. Good for someone who likes physical work, staying on their feet, and being around hotel guests.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

Location: 1680 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

Type: Full-time (listed with part-time option)

(listed with part-time option) Pay: $16.00/hour

Keep the gym sparkling: clean equipment, locker rooms, floors, and sometimes pool/sauna areas. Great if you have at least 6 months of janitorial experience and like working in a busy, high-energy club.

Employer: The Facilities Group Hawaii (TFG HI)

Location: Honolulu, HI (various client sites)

(various client sites) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, around 8:00am–4:30pm, shifts vary)

(Mon–Fri, around 8:00am–4:30pm, shifts vary) Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

You’ll travel between different offices, schools, banks, and medical sites to cover janitorial needs. Good for someone with reliable transportation who likes variety, steady weekday hours, and benefits with 401(k).

Employer: The Facilities Group Hawaii (TFG HI)

Location: Honolulu, HI (various client sites)

(various client sites) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:00pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Day Porters keep office buildings and common areas clean during business hours. This is a nice fit if you want a steady daytime schedule, can be on your feet for long periods, and want medical benefits and 401(k).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.