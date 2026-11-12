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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Honolulu

3 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Honolulu, HI? These adoptable dogs at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus are hoping for a loving home and a comfy spot on your couch.

Kahaone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTQhD_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Kahaone is a smaller mixed-breed pup with a rich brown coat, a great choice if you want a dog who isn’t too big but still has that terrier spark.
👉 Meet Kahaone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Vivian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0Iax_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Vivian is a young black-and-white pup who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Vivian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSLIO_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with brown/red/chestnut tones
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Nina is an adult pittie mix with a beautiful dark coat and warm brown highlights, ready for a more settled home life.
👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Neil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bdKC_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium) mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Neil is a chocolate-colored terrier puppy who will need guidance, training, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Neil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sonic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmVsY_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Sonic is a black-and-white pittie puppy who’s ready to learn, play, and bond with his new people.
👉 Meet Sonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

King Kylie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFOK3_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

King Kylie has a striking gray-and-white coat and is still a young pup, looking for a family to guide her.
👉 Meet King Kylie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Odin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbUrD_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Odin is a chocolate-colored puppy who will thrive with training, structure, and plenty of affection.
👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Scarlett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1WN4_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Scarlett is a black-and-white puppy who’s ready to start fresh with a family who can show her the world.
👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Spot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T74jW_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brindle with white
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Spot has a handsome brindle-and-white coat and is still a young pup, ready to learn from his new family.
👉 Meet Spot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ducky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZNNk_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Ducky is an adult pittie-hound mix with a chocolate coat, looking for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKu1D_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

King is a tan/fawn adult pittie mix who’s ready to be someone’s loyal companion.
👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hoa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfyNg_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: Terrier (medium) mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Hoa is a young terrier mix with a tan-and-white coat, a nice option if you like medium-sized dogs.
👉 Meet Hoa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cornflower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2wsG_1H0d8F3D00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White with gray/silver
  • Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
  • Phone: (808) 356-2218

Cornflower is a young pittie mix with a soft white-and-gray coat, looking for a home to call her own.
👉 Meet Cornflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Honolulu and thinking about adding a dog to your ‘ohana, please call the Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus at (808) 356-2218 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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