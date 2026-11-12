🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Honolulu

Looking for a four-legged friend in Honolulu, HI? These adoptable dogs at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus are hoping for a loving home and a comfy spot on your couch.

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix

Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Kahaone is a smaller mixed-breed pup with a rich brown coat, a great choice if you want a dog who isn’t too big but still has that terrier spark.

👉 Meet Kahaone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Vivian is a young black-and-white pup who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Vivian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/chestnut tones

Black with brown/red/chestnut tones Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Nina is an adult pittie mix with a beautiful dark coat and warm brown highlights, ready for a more settled home life.

👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) mix

Terrier (medium) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Neil is a chocolate-colored terrier puppy who will need guidance, training, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Neil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Sonic is a black-and-white pittie puppy who’s ready to learn, play, and bond with his new people.

👉 Meet Sonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

King Kylie has a striking gray-and-white coat and is still a young pup, looking for a family to guide her.

👉 Meet King Kylie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Odin is a chocolate-colored puppy who will thrive with training, structure, and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Scarlett is a black-and-white puppy who’s ready to start fresh with a family who can show her the world.

👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Spot has a handsome brindle-and-white coat and is still a young pup, ready to learn from his new family.

👉 Meet Spot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Ducky is an adult pittie-hound mix with a chocolate coat, looking for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

King is a tan/fawn adult pittie mix who’s ready to be someone’s loyal companion.

👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) mix

Terrier (medium) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Hoa is a young terrier mix with a tan-and-white coat, a nice option if you like medium-sized dogs.

👉 Meet Hoa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Cornflower is a young pittie mix with a soft white-and-gray coat, looking for a home to call her own.

👉 Meet Cornflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Honolulu and thinking about adding a dog to your ‘ohana, please call the Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus at (808) 356-2218 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.