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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Honolulu
Looking for a four-legged friend in Honolulu, HI? These adoptable dogs at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus are hoping for a loving home and a comfy spot on your couch.
Kahaone
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Kahaone is a smaller mixed-breed pup with a rich brown coat, a great choice if you want a dog who isn’t too big but still has that terrier spark.
👉 Meet Kahaone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vivian
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Vivian is a young black-and-white pup who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Vivian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nina
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/chestnut tones
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Nina is an adult pittie mix with a beautiful dark coat and warm brown highlights, ready for a more settled home life.
👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Neil
- Breed: Terrier (medium) mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Neil is a chocolate-colored terrier puppy who will need guidance, training, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Neil and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sonic
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Sonic is a black-and-white pittie puppy who’s ready to learn, play, and bond with his new people.
👉 Meet Sonic and apply to adopt on adoptapet
King Kylie
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
King Kylie has a striking gray-and-white coat and is still a young pup, looking for a family to guide her.
👉 Meet King Kylie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Odin
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Odin is a chocolate-colored puppy who will thrive with training, structure, and plenty of affection.
👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scarlett
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Scarlett is a black-and-white puppy who’s ready to start fresh with a family who can show her the world.
👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spot
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Spot has a handsome brindle-and-white coat and is still a young pup, ready to learn from his new family.
👉 Meet Spot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ducky
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Hound mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Ducky is an adult pittie-hound mix with a chocolate coat, looking for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
King
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
King is a tan/fawn adult pittie mix who’s ready to be someone’s loyal companion.
👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hoa
- Breed: Terrier (medium) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Hoa is a young terrier mix with a tan-and-white coat, a nice option if you like medium-sized dogs.
👉 Meet Hoa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cornflower
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Cornflower is a young pittie mix with a soft white-and-gray coat, looking for a home to call her own.
👉 Meet Cornflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Honolulu and thinking about adding a dog to your ‘ohana, please call the Hawaiian Humane Society – Mōʻiliʻili Campus at (808) 356-2218 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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