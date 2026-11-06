🚔 Honolulu Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Honolulu has some solid options right now if you’re into security, intel, or defense work. Here are a few standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Kavaliro

Kavaliro Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as an all-source intelligence analyst supporting countering weapons of mass destruction (CWMD) planning and targeting. This role supports joint and special operations planning, briefs senior leaders, and requires a current DoD Top Secret clearance with SCI eligibility and recent CWMD/CBRN intel experience.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$18.50/hour base pay range

Front-line loss prevention and safety role at a busy retail store. You’ll stand at entrances/exits, walk the sales floor, greet customers, watch for theft, and help keep the store safe and clear—great if you like staying active and working with people.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Honolulu, HI (U.S. Navy support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900 – $198,000/year projected range

Senior defense mission analyst role focused on maritime security and domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific, especially Southeast Asia. You’ll support U.S. Navy projects, using your regional knowledge and Secret clearance to help plan and assess maritime security cooperation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.