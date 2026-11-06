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🍽️ Honolulu Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Honolulu’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from neighborhood favorites to big-name hotels in Waikiki.
Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced, guest-focused work (or want to move up in hospitality).
Restaurant Management – Gyotaku King Street
- Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant
- Location: 1824 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826
- Type: Full-time, Management (Manager / Assistant GM)
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a busy, high-volume Japanese restaurant. You’ll run daily operations, manage scheduling and training, handle guest issues, and drive marketing and cost control. 100% employer-paid health & dental (up to family), 401k, vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, and strong growth potential.
Tenpura/Noodle Cook – Gyotaku Niu Valley
- Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant
- Location: Niu Valley Center, 5728 Kalaniana‘ole Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96821
- Type: Full-time (PT also available)
- Pay: $16–$20/hr + approx. $2–$4/hr in tips (based on experience & stations)
Cook tenpura and noodles with training available—no experience required. Morning or night shifts Thursday–Sunday, with clear pay steps as you learn more stations, plus health/vision/dental, 401k, vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, and growth opportunities.
Line Cook – Gyotaku (King Street & Niu Valley)
- Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant
- Locations: King Street & Niu Valley, Honolulu, HI
- Type: Part-time (FT also available)
- Pay: $16–$20/hr + approx. $2–$4/hr in tips
Prep and cook a variety of Japanese dishes on the line (noodles and tenpura), with AM/PM shifts and all skill levels welcome. Includes health/vision/dental, 401k, vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, and advancement once you master more stations.
Part-Time Line Cook – Gyotaku King Street
- Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant
- Location: 1824 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826
- Type: Part-time (AM/PM)
- Pay: $16–$20/hr + approx. $2–$4/hr in tips
Hands-on line cook role with immediate hire and full training if you’re new. You’ll cook to spec, keep your station clean, and help with inventory, with access to health/vision/dental, 401k, vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, and growth.
Dishwasher – Gyotaku Niu Valley
- Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant
- Location: Niu Valley, Honolulu, HI
- Type: Part-time, weekdays (AM or PM)
- Pay: $16/hr + approx. $1–$3/hr in tips
Keep dishes, pots, and the dish area clean and safe while helping with basic kitchen tasks and trash/recycling. Comes with health & dental (20+ hrs/week), vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, awards, and growth opportunities.
Stewarding Manager – Westin Hotels & Resorts
- Employer: Westin Hotels & Resorts
- Location: 2365 Kalakaua Ave, Waikiki, Honolulu, HI 96815
- Type: Full-time, Management
- Pay: $69,400–$92,600/year + bonus eligible
Run the back-of-house utility team for a major Waikiki hotel—dish room, night cleaning, banquet plating, and non-cooking kitchen staff. Great fit if you have 2–4+ years in F&B/culinary operations, want leadership responsibility, and value full benefits, PTO, and career growth with Marriott.
Host/Hostess – PM, Holiday Season – The Laylow
- Employer: Makeready (The Laylow, Autograph Collection)
- Location: Waikiki, Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, PM shifts
- Pay: Not listed
Evening host role at a stylish Waikiki hotel restaurant, with a focus on warm greetings, seating flow, and keeping the dining room organized. Must be able to work through the holiday season; offers medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401k match, and other perks for eligible team members.
Cocktail Waithelp – Marriott International (EN Posting)
- Employer: Marriott International – The Luxury Collection
- Location: 2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
- Type: Part-time, Non-management
- Pay: $16.00–$17.38/hr + tips
Serve food and cocktails, answer menu questions, and handle payments in a luxury Waikiki setting. Good for those with about 1 year of serving experience, with access to health care, retirement benefits, PTO/sick leave, and hotel discounts.
Cocktail Waithelp – Marriott International (Spanish Posting)
- Employer: Marriott International – The Luxury Collection
- Location: 2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
- Type: Part-time, Non-management
- Pay: $16.00–$17.38/hr + tips
Spanish-language version of the same Cocktail Waithelp role above, highlighting guest service, menu knowledge, and teamwork. Includes hotel, F&B discounts, wellness programs, and standard Marriott benefits.
Food Service – Associate – SSA Group
- Employer: The SSA Group
- Location: Honolulu, HI (cultural/attraction setting)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house food service at a cultural attraction—prep, quick service, guest interaction, and safety logs. No experience required, with on-demand pay, meal discounts, 401k match, tuition discounts, and sick leave where applicable.
Food Supervisor – Sodexo at UH Mānoa
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$25/hr
Oversee food service staff across campus outlets, help train team members, and support daily operations and safety. Ideal if you have 1+ year of related experience and want university-based hours plus benefits, PTO, holidays, and advancement with a global company.
Server (Part-Time) – Ambassador Hotel Waikiki
- Employer: Highgate – Ambassador Hotel of Waikiki, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
- Location: Waikiki, Honolulu, HI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Hourly, exact rate not listed
Classic restaurant server role: take orders, run food and drinks, handle POS and payments, and keep tables tidy. Great if you like guest-facing work in a hotel setting and want a foot in the door with a large hospitality group.
Food Service Assistant – Marriott International
- Employer: Marriott International – The Luxury Collection
- Location: 2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
- Type: Part-time, Non-management
- Pay: $26.70–$33.37/hr
Back-of-house support role focused on closing duties, stocking, cleaning, and maintaining china, glass, and silver. No prior experience required, and you still get strong hourly pay plus health benefits, retirement, PTO/sick leave, and hotel perks.
Assistant Pastry Cook – Hilton Hawaiian Village
- Employer: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
- Location: Waikiki, Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help produce pastries and baked goods for hotel outlets and banquets—mixing, baking, plating, and buffet setup. Best for someone with around 3 years of pastry experience, looking for big-brand benefits, travel discounts, PTO, and long-term pastry career growth.
Catering & Front of House Team Member – Via Gelato
- Employer: Via Gelato
- Location: Kaimukī, Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Estimated $23–$30/hr with tips in shop; $20–$35/hr for catering events
Split time between scooping gelato in Kaimukī and working fun catering events around O‘ahu. Great for people who love talking with guests and want paid training, health benefits (when eligible), 401k, PTO, and long-term growth with a local, award-winning shop.
Supervisor, Kitchen (Sous Chef) – Hard Rock Cafe Waikiki
- Employer: Hard Rock Cafe Honolulu – Waikiki Family Dining
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, Sous Chef
- Pay: Not listed
Second-in-command in the kitchen, supporting the Kitchen Manager/Executive Chef with food quality, speed, hygiene, and team training. A fit if you have 5–7 years in restaurant kitchens and want leadership plus a comprehensive benefits package with a global brand.
Pet Care Attendant (Dog) – Ohana Doggie Daycare
- Employer: Ohana Doggie Daycare
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Part-time, weekdays
- Pay: From $16/hr
Not classic restaurant work, but still service-focused: supervise dogs in group play, clean, bathe, and help at the front desk. No experience required, with employee discounts, flexible schedule, and paid training—great if you love animals and want steady weekday hours.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open. Even one or two shifts a week can be a good way to get your foot in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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