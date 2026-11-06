🍽️ Honolulu Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Honolulu’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from neighborhood favorites to big-name hotels in Waikiki.

Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced, guest-focused work (or want to move up in hospitality).

Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant

Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant Location: 1824 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826

Type: Full-time, Management (Manager / Assistant GM)

Pay: Not listed

Lead a busy, high-volume Japanese restaurant. You’ll run daily operations, manage scheduling and training, handle guest issues, and drive marketing and cost control. 100% employer-paid health & dental (up to family), 401k, vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, and strong growth potential.

Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant

Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant Location: Niu Valley Center, 5728 Kalaniana‘ole Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96821

Type: Full-time (PT also available)

Pay: $16–$20/hr + approx. $2–$4/hr in tips (based on experience & stations)

Cook tenpura and noodles with training available—no experience required. Morning or night shifts Thursday–Sunday, with clear pay steps as you learn more stations, plus health/vision/dental, 401k, vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant

Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant Locations: King Street & Niu Valley, Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time (FT also available)

Pay: $16–$20/hr + approx. $2–$4/hr in tips

Prep and cook a variety of Japanese dishes on the line (noodles and tenpura), with AM/PM shifts and all skill levels welcome. Includes health/vision/dental, 401k, vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, and advancement once you master more stations.

Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant

Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant Location: 1824 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826

Type: Part-time (AM/PM)

Pay: $16–$20/hr + approx. $2–$4/hr in tips

Hands-on line cook role with immediate hire and full training if you’re new. You’ll cook to spec, keep your station clean, and help with inventory, with access to health/vision/dental, 401k, vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, and growth.

Employer: Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant

Gyotaku Japanese Restaurant Location: Niu Valley, Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time, weekdays (AM or PM)

Pay: $16/hr + approx. $1–$3/hr in tips

Keep dishes, pots, and the dish area clean and safe while helping with basic kitchen tasks and trash/recycling. Comes with health & dental (20+ hrs/week), vacation/sick leave, meal discounts, awards, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Westin Hotels & Resorts

Location: 2365 Kalakaua Ave, Waikiki, Honolulu, HI 96815

Type: Full-time, Management

Pay: $69,400–$92,600/year + bonus eligible

Run the back-of-house utility team for a major Waikiki hotel—dish room, night cleaning, banquet plating, and non-cooking kitchen staff. Great fit if you have 2–4+ years in F&B/culinary operations, want leadership responsibility, and value full benefits, PTO, and career growth with Marriott.

Employer: Makeready (The Laylow, Autograph Collection)

Location: Waikiki, Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, PM shifts

Pay: Not listed

Evening host role at a stylish Waikiki hotel restaurant, with a focus on warm greetings, seating flow, and keeping the dining room organized. Must be able to work through the holiday season; offers medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401k match, and other perks for eligible team members.

Employer: Marriott International – The Luxury Collection

Location: 2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Type: Part-time, Non-management

Pay: $16.00–$17.38/hr + tips

Serve food and cocktails, answer menu questions, and handle payments in a luxury Waikiki setting. Good for those with about 1 year of serving experience, with access to health care, retirement benefits, PTO/sick leave, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Marriott International – The Luxury Collection

Location: 2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Type: Part-time, Non-management

Pay: $16.00–$17.38/hr + tips

Spanish-language version of the same Cocktail Waithelp role above, highlighting guest service, menu knowledge, and teamwork. Includes hotel, F&B discounts, wellness programs, and standard Marriott benefits.

Employer: The SSA Group

Location: Honolulu, HI (cultural/attraction setting)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house food service at a cultural attraction—prep, quick service, guest interaction, and safety logs. No experience required, with on-demand pay, meal discounts, 401k match, tuition discounts, and sick leave where applicable.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$25/hr

Oversee food service staff across campus outlets, help train team members, and support daily operations and safety. Ideal if you have 1+ year of related experience and want university-based hours plus benefits, PTO, holidays, and advancement with a global company.

Employer: Highgate – Ambassador Hotel of Waikiki, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Location: Waikiki, Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly, exact rate not listed

Classic restaurant server role: take orders, run food and drinks, handle POS and payments, and keep tables tidy. Great if you like guest-facing work in a hotel setting and want a foot in the door with a large hospitality group.

Employer: Marriott International – The Luxury Collection

Location: 2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Type: Part-time, Non-management

Pay: $26.70–$33.37/hr

Back-of-house support role focused on closing duties, stocking, cleaning, and maintaining china, glass, and silver. No prior experience required, and you still get strong hourly pay plus health benefits, retirement, PTO/sick leave, and hotel perks.

Employer: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

Location: Waikiki, Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help produce pastries and baked goods for hotel outlets and banquets—mixing, baking, plating, and buffet setup. Best for someone with around 3 years of pastry experience, looking for big-brand benefits, travel discounts, PTO, and long-term pastry career growth.

Employer: Via Gelato

Location: Kaimukī, Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Estimated $23–$30/hr with tips in shop; $20–$35/hr for catering events

Split time between scooping gelato in Kaimukī and working fun catering events around O‘ahu. Great for people who love talking with guests and want paid training, health benefits (when eligible), 401k, PTO, and long-term growth with a local, award-winning shop.

Employer: Hard Rock Cafe Honolulu – Waikiki Family Dining

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, Sous Chef

Pay: Not listed

Second-in-command in the kitchen, supporting the Kitchen Manager/Executive Chef with food quality, speed, hygiene, and team training. A fit if you have 5–7 years in restaurant kitchens and want leadership plus a comprehensive benefits package with a global brand.

Employer: Ohana Doggie Daycare

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time, weekdays

Pay: From $16/hr

Not classic restaurant work, but still service-focused: supervise dogs in group play, clean, bathe, and help at the front desk. No experience required, with employee discounts, flexible schedule, and paid training—great if you love animals and want steady weekday hours.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the roles are still open. Even one or two shifts a week can be a good way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.