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📣 Honolulu Sales & Marketing Roles With Strong Pay & Perks (Multiple)
Honolulu’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in travel, autos, and community work. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.
In House Marketing Coordinator (Concierge Sales Agent)
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki resort)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $16/hr + uncapped commissions and bonuses (six-figure potential)
In-resort role greeting guests, qualifying them, and booking them into vacation ownership sales tours. Good fit if you’re persistent, love talking story with visitors, and want high commission upside, strong benefits, and less than 40 hours a week.
In House Sales Representative – Waikiki
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
- Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: Target $90,000–$200,000/year (commission-based after training)
High-earning sales role doing face-to-face presentations at a resort sales center. All leads are prequalified and provided, no cold calling, but you must have an active Hawaii Real Estate License and be ready for a fast luxury sales cycle.
Insurance Sales Consultant
- Employer: Marsh Agency
- Location: Honolulu, HI (hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base $70,300–$149,700 + performance incentives
Mid-level B2B sales role focused on Property & Casualty insurance for HOAs and property management portfolios in Hawaii. You’ll run the full sales cycle, build scalable programs, and work closely with carriers, with strong pay, benefits, and room to grow.
Internet Sales Representative
- Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Honolulu Volkswagen
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (evenings/weekends/holidays)
- Pay: Average $5,000–$12,000/month (commission + incentives)
Online-focused auto sales role handling calls, chats, and emails, turning leads into confirmed appointments and sales. Great if you have 1+ year auto and 2+ years sales experience, like fast-paced work, and want strong commission potential plus solid benefits.
Council Membership Coordinator
- Employer: Girl Scouts of the USA (Hawaiʻi Council)
- Location: Honolulu, HI (travel across Hawaiʻi)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Community-focused growth role leading membership recruitment and retention for Girl Scouts across Hawaiʻi. You’ll run campaigns, build school and community partnerships, place girls in troops, and use data to hit long-term membership goals—perfect if you like mission-driven sales and outreach.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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