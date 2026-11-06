📣 Honolulu Sales & Marketing Roles With Strong Pay & Perks (Multiple)

Honolulu’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in travel, autos, and community work. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki resort)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16/hr + uncapped commissions and bonuses (six-figure potential)

In-resort role greeting guests, qualifying them, and booking them into vacation ownership sales tours. Good fit if you’re persistent, love talking story with visitors, and want high commission upside, strong benefits, and less than 40 hours a week.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Target $90,000–$200,000/year (commission-based after training)

High-earning sales role doing face-to-face presentations at a resort sales center. All leads are prequalified and provided, no cold calling, but you must have an active Hawaii Real Estate License and be ready for a fast luxury sales cycle.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Location: Honolulu, HI (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $70,300–$149,700 + performance incentives

Mid-level B2B sales role focused on Property & Casualty insurance for HOAs and property management portfolios in Hawaii. You’ll run the full sales cycle, build scalable programs, and work closely with carriers, with strong pay, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Honolulu Volkswagen

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (evenings/weekends/holidays)

Pay: Average $5,000–$12,000/month (commission + incentives)

Online-focused auto sales role handling calls, chats, and emails, turning leads into confirmed appointments and sales. Great if you have 1+ year auto and 2+ years sales experience, like fast-paced work, and want strong commission potential plus solid benefits.

Employer: Girl Scouts of the USA (Hawaiʻi Council)

Location: Honolulu, HI (travel across Hawaiʻi)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Community-focused growth role leading membership recruitment and retention for Girl Scouts across Hawaiʻi. You’ll run campaigns, build school and community partnerships, place girls in troops, and use data to hit long-term membership goals—perfect if you like mission-driven sales and outreach.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.