🏗️ Honolulu Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Honolulu’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in buildings, power, and transportation. If you’ve got design or field experience, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Honolulu, HI (office-based with flexible/agile model)

(office-based with flexible/agile model) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $147,000 (range provided by employer)

Lead structural design for buildings and infrastructure with WSP’s Property & Buildings Team. You’ll handle complex analysis, mentor junior engineers, manage small to mid-size projects, and work across disciplines on public and private projects.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Remote, Pacific region (Honolulu listed as a preferred location)

(Honolulu listed as a preferred location) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $177,000 (all locations)

High‑voltage overhead transmission work up to 765kV, with a mix of project engineering leadership, client coordination, and QA/QC. Great fit if you have a PE, strong PLS-CADD skills, and want flexibility to work remotely while still being based in Honolulu.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Honolulu, HI (Hybrid) – field across the Hawaiian Islands

– field across the Hawaiian Islands Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Salary: $74,500 – $130,300

Lead one- and two-person survey crews on transportation and infrastructure projects, then help process data and CAD deliverables from the office or home. Ideal if you have 5+ years survey experience, enjoy field work, and want a mix of outdoor work and technical production.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Honolulu engineering roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.