🚚 Honolulu Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings $80K+

Honolulu’s logistics scene is busy right now, from government purchasing to global freight and defense support. If you’re organized and like keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

FedEx Logistics Location: Honolulu, HI (remote-eligible for HI/CA; near-campus staff work onsite several times a week)

(remote-eligible for HI/CA; near-campus staff work onsite several times a week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; paid training and full benefits noted

Help importers get their goods cleared by U.S. Customs and other agencies. You’ll handle data entry, classify products, keep shipment records compliant, and work with customers and internal FedEx teams. HS diploma or GED is required, and they’ll train you if you’re new to the industry.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900 – $198,000/year (projected range)

Plan and sync ammunition logistics for joint and multinational exercises across the Indo-Pacific. You’ll forecast ammo needs, align distribution, and brief leaders on readiness. Requires ammo logistics experience, a Secret clearance, and a bachelor’s degree, plus travel up to 25%.

(Note: A second posting for this same role exists under Job Number R0252743 with the same title, employer, location, and pay range. It appears to be the same position family, so it’s listed here once.)

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, civil service

Salary: SR-18 pay grade (exact rate not listed; note that a new rate is effective July 1, 2026)

Work in the Judiciary’s centralized purchasing program, helping write specs, handle bids, and manage contracts. Great if you like detail work with vendors and formal bids. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience plus about 6 months of purchasing experience (with several education substitutions allowed).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.