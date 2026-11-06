👔 Honolulu Executive Roles with Multiple $80K+ Opportunities

Honolulu’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for folks with defense, planning, or partner-management experience. Here are several management roles where you can stay on island and still work on big, complex missions.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Honolulu, HI (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Partner Success team that supports state, district, and school clients using Pearson’s assessment tools. You’ll own customer relationships, program performance, and team coaching, and work across product, tech, and operations to keep large education programs running smoothly.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Projected range $86,900 – $198,000 (annualized USD)

Senior role for someone with multilateral military exercise and maritime domain awareness experience. You’ll plan and run large naval exercises with partner nations, integrate tracking and network tools, and brief senior leaders with real-time updates and after-action reports. Secret clearance and a bachelor’s degree are required.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Projected range $86,900 – $198,000 (annualized USD)

Hands-on planning role for a JOPES expert who can manage deployment, redeployment, and rotation of forces. You’ll support contingency and crisis planning, build and manage TPFDD data, and advise senior leaders on joint and multinational exercises. Requires TS/SCI clearance and completion of a JOPES course (JSPC or JAOC).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.