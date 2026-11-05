🏘️ Honolulu Planning & Development Roles With Multiple Openings

Honolulu’s planning and development scene is busy, especially around our military communities. If you’ve got experience in planning or housing, there are some solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal Location: Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam, Honolulu, HI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $90,000+, pay commensurate with experience

Lead long-range installation planning and keep the Installation Development Plan (IDP) up to date for a major Air Force/DoD site. Great fit if you have 5+ years in community planning, 3+ years with military facilities, and want to work closely with base leadership, local planners, and community partners.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Honolulu, HI (with travel across U.S. and overseas)

(with travel across U.S. and overseas) Type: Full-time

Salary: Exact Honolulu range not listed; similar HDR roles run around $100K+ depending on location, skills, and experience

Senior role leading DoD planning and asset management projects worldwide. You’ll guide multidisciplinary teams, run planning charrettes, develop installation and area plans, and prepare DD Form 1391 packages—ideal if you have 10+ years in planning/environmental consulting and want high-impact federal work.

Employer: Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.50–$29.25/hour plus potential performance bonus

Front-line role helping military families find and lease homes in Public Private Venture (PPV) housing. You’ll manage waitlists, show units, handle move-ins/move-outs, and support resident events—good for someone with leasing or sales experience and strong customer service skills.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Honolulu planning and housing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.