📊 Honolulu Social Science & Policy Jobs with Multiple Openings

Honolulu has some solid policy and analysis roles right now, especially tied to defense and the courts. If you’re into strategy, research, and public service, these are worth a look.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900 – $198,000/year (projected range)

Work on big-picture Indo-Pacific defense strategy for the U.S. Air Force and joint services. This role is heavy on theater-level planning, force structure analysis, and contingency strategies, and requires 8+ years at senior DoD/Joint levels plus a TS/SCI clearance.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000/year (projected range)

Help shape countering weapons of mass destruction (CWMD) policy and strategy. You’ll support national security decision-makers with research, risk analysis, and policy recommendations; a Top Secret clearance and background in defense or CWMD programs are key.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Location: Honolulu, Oahu

Type: Full-time (Civil Service)

Salary: SR-20 rate (effective July 1, 2026)

Lead complex studies and program improvements for the state courts, from procedures and legislation impact to overall court operations. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience plus 1.5 years of specialized analytical work in courts, public programs, or similar.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.