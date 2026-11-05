🚌 Honolulu Transportation Jobs with Multiple $20–$80K+ Opportunities

Honolulu’s transportation scene is busy right now, from airport ops to local delivery. If you like being on the move, there are several solid options here with good pay and benefits.

Employer: United Airlines

United Airlines Location: Honolulu, HI (HNL Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,236 – $98,066/year

Lead front-line airport teams, keep flights running on time, and drive customer service at HNL. Good fit if you have 2+ years in fast-paced operations, team leadership experience, and want strong travel perks and big-airline benefits.

Employer: Rivian

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.39 – $57.49/hour

High-level EV tech role doing advanced diagnostics and repairs on Rivian vehicles, plus mentoring junior techs. Great for experienced automotive pros with strong high-voltage and electrical skills who want top-tier pay and benefits.

Employer: Savage Wholesale Building Materials

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour

Mix of warehouse work and local deliveries using vans/box trucks, including handling glass and doors. Good for someone with a clean Hawaii driver’s license, can lift 50 lbs, and wants strong hourly pay plus health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Location: Honolulu, HI (HNL Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.03 – $25.04/hour

Hands-on ramp job fueling aircraft and operating fuel trucks in all weather. Ideal if you’re 18+, can pass background/drug checks, lift up to 100 lbs, and want steady airport work with a solid benefits package.

Employer: Graybar

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50/hour

Day-shift, Monday–Friday route work delivering electrical/industrial products, home every night. Great if you have a Class 4 license, can pass DOT medical, and want strong benefits plus employee ownership.

Employer: LA Auto Spot

Location: Honolulu, HI 96819

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Clean and prep rental cars, check in Turo guests, and keep the lot and facility organized. Good for someone 21+ with a clean driving record who’s okay with nights and weekends and wants health, vision, dental, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Biki (Secure Bike Share Hawaii)

Location: Urban Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (morning shift, at least 1 weekend day)

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Drive a van around town rebalancing bikes, doing basic checks, and helping riders. Nice fit if you like being outdoors, know Honolulu streets, have a clean license, and want health insurance, PTO, and a free Biki plan.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Honolulu, HI – Store #8225 (1311 Kalani St)

Type: Full-time

Deliver paint and supplies in box/flat-bed trucks, help in the store, and operate equipment like forklifts. Best for drivers 21+ with a valid license and Medical Examiner’s Certificate (or willing to get one), who can lift up to 70 lbs and want big-company benefits.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Honolulu, HI (Keeaumoku)

Type: Part-time

Flexible delivery job using your own insured vehicle, with on-the-job training and room to move into management. Good side gig if you’re 18+, have a valid license and safe record, and want extra cash with a schedule that fits school or another job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.