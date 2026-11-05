🚚 Honolulu Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings

Honolulu’s logistics scene is busy right now, from the docks to the warehouse floor. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Matson, Inc. (Matson Terminals, Inc)

Matson, Inc. (Matson Terminals, Inc) Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.33/hour

Help customers move vehicles between Hawaii, the mainland, and neighbor islands. This job mixes office work and port activity: you’ll handle bookings, track autos, answer customer questions, and keep Matson’s systems updated.

Employer: Matson Logistics

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.33/hour

Similar auto operations work, but on the logistics side of Matson’s network. You’ll support vehicle shipping, maintain files for eastbound and westbound vessels, and work closely with ports, truckers, and customers.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Honolulu, HI 96813 (Hybrid remote)

Type: Not stated (ongoing role)

Not stated (ongoing role) Pay: $50,900 – $81,400/year

Blend warehouse and retail work with some flexibility: receiving, stocking, shipping, and helping customers. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, parental leave) and the chance to use RF scanners and forklifts.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.88/hour + $3.00/hour premium

Hands-on role moving packages and freight, building and breaking down pallets, and working with ULDs. Day shift Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–1:00 PM, with benefits eligibility after a short period for part-timers.

Employer: General Dynamics Electric Boat

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Warehouse-focused role supporting submarine maintenance work: receiving and dispatching materials, using inventory systems, and sometimes going aboard subs. You’ll need to qualify for a DoD Secret clearance, be comfortable with physical work, and be open to travel and overtime.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.