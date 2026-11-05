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🚚 Honolulu Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings
Honolulu’s logistics scene is busy right now, from the docks to the warehouse floor. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, these roles are worth a look.
Auto Operations Clerk – Matson Terminals
- Employer: Matson, Inc. (Matson Terminals, Inc)
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.33/hour
Help customers move vehicles between Hawaii, the mainland, and neighbor islands. This job mixes office work and port activity: you’ll handle bookings, track autos, answer customer questions, and keep Matson’s systems updated.
Auto Operations Clerk – Matson Logistics
- Employer: Matson Logistics
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.33/hour
Similar auto operations work, but on the logistics side of Matson’s network. You’ll support vehicle shipping, maintain files for eastbound and westbound vessels, and work closely with ports, truckers, and customers.
Operations Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Honolulu, HI 96813 (Hybrid remote)
- Type: Not stated (ongoing role)
- Pay: $50,900 – $81,400/year
Blend warehouse and retail work with some flexibility: receiving, stocking, shipping, and helping customers. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, parental leave) and the chance to use RF scanners and forklifts.
Material Handler (Warehouse-like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.88/hour + $3.00/hour premium
Hands-on role moving packages and freight, building and breaking down pallets, and working with ULDs. Day shift Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–1:00 PM, with benefits eligibility after a short period for part-timers.
Material Coordinator – EB Pacific Maintenance & Modernization
- Employer: General Dynamics Electric Boat
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Warehouse-focused role supporting submarine maintenance work: receiving and dispatching materials, using inventory systems, and sometimes going aboard subs. You’ll need to qualify for a DoD Secret clearance, be comfortable with physical work, and be open to travel and overtime.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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