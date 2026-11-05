📣 Honolulu Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Roles

Honolulu’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, especially in tourism, tech, and luxury retail. If you’re good with people and love closing deals, there are some strong earning paths here.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co. (Wyndham Destinations)

Travel + Leisure Co. (Wyndham Destinations) Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki, in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hr + commission and bonuses; top producers earn $200K+

Face-to-face sales at malls, attractions, and events, inviting guests to vacation ownership presentations. Great fit if you’re outgoing, persistent, and want uncapped commissions, strong travel perks, and benefits while working under 40 hours a week.

Employer: Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Location: Honolulu, HI (on-site in Hawaiʻi)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000–$111,000/year

Lead marketing and sales for Cirque’s resident show ʻAuana—owning strategy, campaigns, partnerships, and a local team. Ideal for someone with 7+ years marketing, live events or tourism experience, and deep knowledge of Hawaiʻi’s visitor and resident markets.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki, in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hr + commission + bonuses; up to $5,000 incentive potential

Concierge-style sales role in Marriott hotels, inviting guests to learn about the Marriott Vacation Club. Great if you’re fluent in English & Japanese, love guest interaction, and want uncapped earning potential, hotel discounts, and 401(k) match from day one.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Honolulu, HI (hybrid: 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,300–$149,700/year + performance incentives

Mid-level, client-facing sales role building P&C insurance programs for HOAs and property management portfolios across Hawaiʻi. Good match if you have commercial insurance experience and want to grow a scalable program with strong global backing and full benefits.

Employer: The Heritage Society

Location: Honolulu, HI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$75,000/year

Hands-on role running Shopify, social media, live-selling promotion, email/SMS, and paid ads for a Hawaiʻi-based luxury resale brand. Perfect if you’re a content-creating marketer who can own the calendar, drive online sales, and loves fashion and luxury storytelling.

Employer: Integrated Business Solutions of Hawaii

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, B2B sales

Outside sales role selling business technology solutions (copiers, cloud phones, IT, security cameras) to companies across Hawaiʻi. Good for competitive, people-oriented sellers who want training, long-term relationships, and multiple ways to earn in a locally owned firm.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year + sales incentives + auto allowance

Lead and coach a team of sales consultants for North America’s largest beverage distributor. Great step if you have sales leadership experience and want team management, bonuses, and strong benefits in a well-known, family-owned company.

Employer: Amgen

Location: Honolulu, HI (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $145,311–$215,025/year (role/level dependent)

High-level specialty pharma sales role managing neurology accounts for a rare disease treatment. Best for experienced pharmaceutical/biotech reps with buy-and-bill, infusion, and reimbursement background who want strong total rewards and a mission-driven company.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote (US; pay range includes Hawaiʻi)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$120,000/year

Senior product marketing role (Product Marketing Manager) for Pearson’s enterprise learning and skills portfolio. You’ll own go-to-market strategy, competitive marketing, and positioning—ideal if you have 8+ years B2B/SaaS or enterprise product marketing and want remote flexibility.

Employer: PV Tech

Location: Honolulu, HI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $70,000/year

Sell residential solar systems via warm leads, Zoom, and in-home presentations. Good fit if you have sales experience, are comfortable with CRMs, and want paid training, advancement opportunities, and to help homeowners cut energy costs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.