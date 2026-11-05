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🚔 Honolulu Public Safety Jobs with Multiple $20–$120K+ Openings
Honolulu’s safety and security scene is busy right now — from school pools to luxury condos and federal contractors, there’s a wide mix of roles open.
Here are several solid options if you like keeping people and places safe.
Lifeguard – Athletics
Employer: Punahou School
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time, 12-month
Pay: $19–$21/hour
Guard Punahou’s campus pools, support PE and team practices, and help keep students and guests safe. Weekday daytime hours with occasional nights/weekends; must have current Lifeguard, First Aid, CPR/AED certifications.
Security Officer (Full-time)
Employer: AOAO of Hawaiki Tower, Inc.
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21–$23/hour
High-visibility security role at a 46-story luxury condo across from Ala Moana Center. Steady 40 hours/week, day shift, strong benefits (fully paid medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, bonuses) and lots of walking patrols.
Health and Safety Officer
Employer: Nakupuna Companies
Location: Honolulu, HI (travel up to 25%)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $100,000–$120,000/year
Senior safety role supporting construction, demolition, and environmental projects nationwide. You’ll write and run Health & Safety Plans, audits, hazard analyses, and incident investigations; 5–8 years’ experience and OSHA/HAZWOPER credentials expected.
Force Protection Planner
Employer: ANSER
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Pay: $99,000–$144,000/year
Strategic security role supporting PACOM/Major Command planning and mission assurance. Requires active Top Secret/SCI, a bachelor’s degree, and 4+ years in force protection or physical security.
Store Protection Specialist
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.50–$17.00/hour
Front-door and sales-floor presence to deter theft and keep shoppers and staff safe. Lots of customer interaction, standing and walking, and partnership with store leadership on loss prevention.
Security Officer Flex – Unarmed Night Patrol
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Part-time (30–40 hrs/week flex)
Pay: $22.73/hour
Branch Flex role covering varied sites and last-minute night shifts across industries. Good fit if you’re adaptable, have reliable transportation, and want broad experience plus benefits and shift-claiming tools.
Security Guard – Full Time Incident Response Patrol
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22.38/hour
Unarmed patrol at a luxury retail location, with a set daytime schedule including evenings and Sundays. You’ll respond to incidents, walk the property, and provide high-touch customer service.
Security Officer – Unarmed Patrol Services (Retail/Malls)
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.50/hour
Overnight patrols in mall/retail areas, including parking and perimeter checks. Focus on deterring incidents, writing clear reports, and helping shoppers and tenants.
Security Officer Part Time – Unarmed Patrol Customer Relations
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Part-time
Pay: $20.00/hour
Weekend afternoon/evening patrols at a commercial real estate site. Great if you want a steady Sat–Sun 3–11 PM schedule and a mix of patrol, access control, and tenant support.
Security Officer Part Time – Unarmed Patrol Customer Service
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Part-time
Pay: $23.50/hour
High-touch security at a hotel/resort, with Sun & Mon 2–10 PM shifts. You’ll patrol guest areas and parking while helping residents and visitors with a strong customer service focus.
Security Officer Part Time – Unarmed Patrol Inspection
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Part-time
Pay: $22.38/hour
Weekend afternoon patrols at a premier retail location. Shorter Sat–Sun 2–8 PM shifts, focused on inspections, visible presence, and detailed incident reporting.
Residential Specialist
Employer: Ulana Ward Village
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time & Part-time (24+ hrs/week)
Pay: From $19/hour
Security plus hospitality at a brand-new 42-story condo. Day and swing shifts, house-rule enforcement, emergency response, and homeowner service; Act 201 Guard Card and strong customer service needed.
Safety Manager
Employer: Not listed (construction sector)
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not stated
Lead safety programs across one or more construction project sites. You’ll run orientations, toolbox talks, incident tracking, and hazard analyses; 8+ years in construction/safety and strong leadership skills required.
Security/Concierge (GA) – Waihonua Condo
Employer: Maui Parkshore (Waihonua Condo)
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time (swing shift)
Pay: $20/hour
Swing shift 2–10 PM, Fridays & Saturdays off at a luxury condo in town. Mix of security, emergency response, and concierge service, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401k for full-time staff.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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