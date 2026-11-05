🚔 Honolulu Public Safety Jobs with Multiple $20–$120K+ Openings

Honolulu’s safety and security scene is busy right now — from school pools to luxury condos and federal contractors, there’s a wide mix of roles open.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Punahou School

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, 12-month

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Guard Punahou’s campus pools, support PE and team practices, and help keep students and guests safe. Weekday daytime hours with occasional nights/weekends; must have current Lifeguard, First Aid, CPR/AED certifications.

Employer: AOAO of Hawaiki Tower, Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$23/hour

High-visibility security role at a 46-story luxury condo across from Ala Moana Center. Steady 40 hours/week, day shift, strong benefits (fully paid medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, bonuses) and lots of walking patrols.

Employer: Nakupuna Companies

Location: Honolulu, HI (travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000–$120,000/year

Senior safety role supporting construction, demolition, and environmental projects nationwide. You’ll write and run Health & Safety Plans, audits, hazard analyses, and incident investigations; 5–8 years’ experience and OSHA/HAZWOPER credentials expected.

Employer: ANSER

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $99,000–$144,000/year

Strategic security role supporting PACOM/Major Command planning and mission assurance. Requires active Top Secret/SCI, a bachelor’s degree, and 4+ years in force protection or physical security.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$17.00/hour

Front-door and sales-floor presence to deter theft and keep shoppers and staff safe. Lots of customer interaction, standing and walking, and partnership with store leadership on loss prevention.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time (30–40 hrs/week flex)

Pay: $22.73/hour

Branch Flex role covering varied sites and last-minute night shifts across industries. Good fit if you’re adaptable, have reliable transportation, and want broad experience plus benefits and shift-claiming tools.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.38/hour

Unarmed patrol at a luxury retail location, with a set daytime schedule including evenings and Sundays. You’ll respond to incidents, walk the property, and provide high-touch customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50/hour

Overnight patrols in mall/retail areas, including parking and perimeter checks. Focus on deterring incidents, writing clear reports, and helping shoppers and tenants.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Weekend afternoon/evening patrols at a commercial real estate site. Great if you want a steady Sat–Sun 3–11 PM schedule and a mix of patrol, access control, and tenant support.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.50/hour

High-touch security at a hotel/resort, with Sun & Mon 2–10 PM shifts. You’ll patrol guest areas and parking while helping residents and visitors with a strong customer service focus.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.38/hour

Weekend afternoon patrols at a premier retail location. Shorter Sat–Sun 2–8 PM shifts, focused on inspections, visible presence, and detailed incident reporting.

Employer: Ulana Ward Village

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time & Part-time (24+ hrs/week)

Pay: From $19/hour

Security plus hospitality at a brand-new 42-story condo. Day and swing shifts, house-rule enforcement, emergency response, and homeowner service; Act 201 Guard Card and strong customer service needed.

Employer: Not listed (construction sector)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not stated

Lead safety programs across one or more construction project sites. You’ll run orientations, toolbox talks, incident tracking, and hazard analyses; 8+ years in construction/safety and strong leadership skills required.

Employer: Maui Parkshore (Waihonua Condo)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (swing shift)

Pay: $20/hour

Swing shift 2–10 PM, Fridays & Saturdays off at a luxury condo in town. Mix of security, emergency response, and concierge service, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401k for full-time staff.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.