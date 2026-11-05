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⚖️ Honolulu Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings
Honolulu’s legal scene is busy right now, with solid options both in public service and private practice. If you’re building a career in law or compliance, these roles are worth a look.
Compliance Officer – Retail Products & Services
- Employer: First Hawaiian Bank
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $64,000 – $80,000/year
Work as a trusted advisor to business and product teams, helping the bank manage compliance risk across consumer and small business lending and deposit products. Great fit if you have 3+ years in banking compliance, legal, or auditing and want a Monday–Friday role with clear impact.
Judicial Clerk II – Honolulu, Oahu
- Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary
- Location: Honolulu, Oahu
- Type: Full-time, Civil Service
- Salary: Not listed
Support the courts by preparing, processing, and maintaining court records in Circuit, District, Family, Land/Tax Appeal, or Appellate Courts. This is a good entry point into the justice system if you have 2 years of clerical experience, can type 40 wpm, and want stable government work.
Senior Associate Attorney (Counsel) – Employment Law
- Employer: Gilbert Employment Law, P.C.
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead litigation and guide a small team at the firm’s Honolulu satellite office, focusing on employment and civil rights cases (Title VII, ADA, FLSA, whistleblower, and more). Ideal if you’re barred in Hawai‘i with 5+ years of employment law experience and want to take on a senior, strategy-heavy role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Honolulu’s legal network is small, and referrals go a long way.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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