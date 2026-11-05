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👔 Honolulu Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
Honolulu’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong demand in banking, housing, defense, education, and nonprofit work. If you’re ready to step into (or move up in) management, these roles span everything from conservation to construction.
Office Site Manager – Community Association
Employer: Associa
Location: Ewa Beach / Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $22–$25/hour (about $45K–$52K/year, DOE)
Oversee a residential community day to day: manage vendors and on-site staff, walk the property, handle resident calls/emails, and support board and committee meetings. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and comfortable working independently with light maintenance knowledge.
Hawaiʻi State Director – Trust for Public Land
Employer: Inkinen Executive Search (for Trust for Public Land)
Location: Honolulu, HI (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: $156,000–$170,000/year
Application deadline: December 7, 2026
Lead TPL’s conservation work across Hawaiʻi, guiding strategy, partnerships, and fundraising to protect ʻāina and expand access to parks and open space. Ideal for a mission-driven executive with deep ties to Hawaiʻi, experience across government/nonprofit/philanthropy, and comfort working with complex land and policy issues.
USPACOM Group Lead
Employer: MITRE
Location: Honolulu, HI (on-site at least 3 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $155,200–$194,000/year (range midpoint $232,800 listed as internal reference)
Build and lead a high-performing technical team supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific defense work, from C2 tech to mission analysis. Best for candidates with prior leadership experience, strong engineering/technical background, and an active Top Secret clearance (TS/SCI within a year).
Manager Branch III – Iwilei Branch
Employer: Bank of Hawaii
Location: Honolulu, HI (Iwilei Branch)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Run a busy retail branch: lead the team, drive sales and service, manage operations and compliance, and represent the bank in the community. Great for seasoned banking leaders (10–12+ years) who enjoy coaching staff, working with high-value clients, and being visible in the neighborhood.
Site Manager (UH-60/AH-64/CH-47 – Army Aviation) – Wheeler AAF
Employer: Amentum
Location: Honolulu / Wheeler Army Airfield, HI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Around $125,000/year (Hawaii hiring range)
Lead all operations for an Army aviation maintenance site, including budget, staffing, safety, and contract performance. Designed for senior aviation maintenance leaders with 10+ years experience, 5+ years in US Army aviation, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.
(Duplicate Indeed listing removed; this is the same role.)
Regional Property Supervisor (Oʻahu)
Employer: EAH Housing
Location: Honolulu / Oʻahu, HI
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $85,500–$136,800/year
Typical hiring range for new employees: $85,500–$111,150/year, DOE
Oversee a portfolio of affordable housing properties on Oʻahu, supervising site teams and managing financials, compliance, and physical upkeep. Strong match if you have multi-site property management experience, know HUD/Tax Credit rules, and either hold or can earn a Hawaiʻi Real Estate license within 9 months.
Construction Manager – Disaster Recovery
Employer: Akima Facilities Operations (AFO)
Location: Honolulu, HI (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $123,000–$133,149/year
Provide on-the-ground oversight for post–Hurricane Lowell facility repairs and recovery, coordinating contractors, schedules, and quality for federal clients. Ideal for someone with 7+ years construction management or field supervision, especially with DoD/NAVFAC/USACE and disaster recovery experience.
Specialist, Product Program Management – Curriculum
Employer: Pearson
Location: Honolulu, HI (remote role tied to location)
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $85,000–$95,000/year
Application window: Through November 30, 2026 (may be extended)
Lead complex curriculum and content-development projects from idea to launch, coordinating across product, content, tech, and external partners. Great for experienced project/program managers (3+ years) who like remote work, education/edtech, and cross-functional collaboration.
Assistant Project Manager – Construction
Employer: Bergeman Group
Location: Honolulu, HI (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $85,000–$95,000/year
Support senior project leaders with documentation, RFIs, submittals, schedules, budgets, and coordination across clients and contractors. A solid step-up role if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and looking to grow into a full Project Manager position.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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