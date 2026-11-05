👔 Honolulu Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Honolulu’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong demand in banking, housing, defense, education, and nonprofit work. If you’re ready to step into (or move up in) management, these roles span everything from conservation to construction.

Employer: Associa

Location: Ewa Beach / Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$25/hour (about $45K–$52K/year, DOE)

Oversee a residential community day to day: manage vendors and on-site staff, walk the property, handle resident calls/emails, and support board and committee meetings. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and comfortable working independently with light maintenance knowledge.

Employer: Inkinen Executive Search (for Trust for Public Land)

Location: Honolulu, HI (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $156,000–$170,000/year

Application deadline: December 7, 2026

Lead TPL’s conservation work across Hawaiʻi, guiding strategy, partnerships, and fundraising to protect ʻāina and expand access to parks and open space. Ideal for a mission-driven executive with deep ties to Hawaiʻi, experience across government/nonprofit/philanthropy, and comfort working with complex land and policy issues.

Employer: MITRE

Location: Honolulu, HI (on-site at least 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $155,200–$194,000/year (range midpoint $232,800 listed as internal reference)

Build and lead a high-performing technical team supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific defense work, from C2 tech to mission analysis. Best for candidates with prior leadership experience, strong engineering/technical background, and an active Top Secret clearance (TS/SCI within a year).

Employer: Bank of Hawaii

Location: Honolulu, HI (Iwilei Branch)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy retail branch: lead the team, drive sales and service, manage operations and compliance, and represent the bank in the community. Great for seasoned banking leaders (10–12+ years) who enjoy coaching staff, working with high-value clients, and being visible in the neighborhood.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Honolulu / Wheeler Army Airfield, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $125,000/year (Hawaii hiring range)

Lead all operations for an Army aviation maintenance site, including budget, staffing, safety, and contract performance. Designed for senior aviation maintenance leaders with 10+ years experience, 5+ years in US Army aviation, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed; this is the same role.)

Employer: EAH Housing

Location: Honolulu / Oʻahu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $85,500–$136,800/year

Typical hiring range for new employees: $85,500–$111,150/year, DOE

Oversee a portfolio of affordable housing properties on Oʻahu, supervising site teams and managing financials, compliance, and physical upkeep. Strong match if you have multi-site property management experience, know HUD/Tax Credit rules, and either hold or can earn a Hawaiʻi Real Estate license within 9 months.

Employer: Akima Facilities Operations (AFO)

Location: Honolulu, HI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $123,000–$133,149/year

Provide on-the-ground oversight for post–Hurricane Lowell facility repairs and recovery, coordinating contractors, schedules, and quality for federal clients. Ideal for someone with 7+ years construction management or field supervision, especially with DoD/NAVFAC/USACE and disaster recovery experience.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Honolulu, HI (remote role tied to location)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $85,000–$95,000/year

Application window: Through November 30, 2026 (may be extended)

Lead complex curriculum and content-development projects from idea to launch, coordinating across product, content, tech, and external partners. Great for experienced project/program managers (3+ years) who like remote work, education/edtech, and cross-functional collaboration.

Employer: Bergeman Group

Location: Honolulu, HI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $85,000–$95,000/year

Support senior project leaders with documentation, RFIs, submittals, schedules, budgets, and coordination across clients and contractors. A solid step-up role if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and looking to grow into a full Project Manager position.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.