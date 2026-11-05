🤝 Honolulu Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Honolulu has a bunch of solid community and social service roles right now, from court programs to hospital and nursing home work. If you like helping people through tough seasons, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Hawai`i State Judiciary Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with justice-involved clients, providing substance abuse counseling, education, and rehab services as part of a multi-disciplinary team. Requires a bachelor’s in a related field or equivalent experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Hawai`i State Judiciary Location: Honolulu, HI (Home Maluhia shelter)

Type: Full-time, temporary (through June 30, 2027, may extend)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Supervise and counsel youth in a non-secure shelter setting, lead treatment planning, and guide a small team. Requires 2.5+ years counseling experience, some supervisory aptitude, a bachelor’s with social science credits (or equivalent experience), valid driver’s license, and comfort with rotating shifts, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Hawai`i State Judiciary Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Entry-level professional social work in court programs, including juvenile and adult probation, child custody/visitation, and protection orders. Requires a bachelor’s with at least 12 social science credits or equivalent experience; higher degrees may qualify you for higher Social Worker levels.

(Note: This Social Worker I role appears twice in the listings with the same recruitment number; it’s the same position, so only one link is shown here.)

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Hawai`i State Judiciary Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Mid-level social work role handling the full range of court-related cases, from juvenile and adult law violators to complex family matters. Requires a bachelor’s with 12+ social science credits plus 1.5 years of professional social work experience, or a master’s in Social Work or Criminal Justice Administration.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Hawai`i State Judiciary Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Field-based support role doing outreach, client transport, basic screenings, and group activity support for male clients. Requires male gender for client needs, high school diploma or equivalent experience, and 3 years of related support experience (or qualifying education substitutions).

Employer: Hale Ho Aloha Nursing Home

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (must work weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help run resident activities like music therapy, sing-alongs, church services, parties, and bedside games in a long-term care setting. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, enjoy working with kupuna and disabled residents, and can bring patience and energy on weekends.

Employer: The Queen's Medical Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, day shift (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hospital-based role supporting patients and families with social and emotional needs in inpatient and/or outpatient settings. Requires a Master’s in Social Work, Hawaii LSW or LCSW, BLS/HCP, and ideally 1 year acute care experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same site. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.