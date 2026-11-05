🔧 Honolulu building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Honolulu’s building and grounds scene is busy right now, from hotels in Waikiki to state facilities and luxury rentals. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, there’s a solid mix of entry-level and skilled roles open.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Location: Honolulu, HI (96817)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean and sanitize indoor spaces, restrooms, kitchens, and entry areas while keeping supplies stocked and reporting maintenance issues. No experience required, just physical agility and comfort using cleaning tools and basic maintenance skills.

Employer: Bargreen Ellingson

Location: Honolulu, HI (on-the-road role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$24.00 per hour (DOE)

Install and maintain commercial dishmachines and chemical systems, troubleshoot issues, and manage your own service territory. Good fit if you like fixing things, using tools, and want benefits like 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: The Facilities Group Hawaii

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 5:00–8:30 PM; Sat 12:00–4:00 PM

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Evening janitorial role cleaning offices, schools, medical and financial facilities with a steady schedule at one site. Offers medical benefits, 401(k), and bonus potential, with room to grow if you’re reliable and detail-oriented.

Employer: LAUKOA

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.00–$30.00 per hour + $1.96/hr H&W (up to 40 hrs)

Do a bit of everything: drywall repair, painting, basic plumbing, flooring, janitorial tasks, and some landscaping. Great for someone with broad maintenance skills who wants strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and steady work.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Location: Honolulu, Oahu

Type: Full-time (Civil Service)

Salary: Rate listed as effective July 1, 2026 (exact amount not shown in posting)

Supervise and perform skilled building maintenance and repair work for judiciary facilities. Requires 6 years of building maintenance experience (with 2 years at journey level) and a valid driver’s license; janitorial-only or grounds-only work doesn’t count toward the experience requirement.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead building engineering operations for complex facilities, overseeing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and building automation systems. Ideal for an experienced chief engineer who can manage budgets, contractors, safety, and a team of technicians.

Employer: National Car Rental / Enterprise Mobility

Location: Honolulu Service Center 96819

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12:00 PM–8:30 PM, 40 hrs/week, incl. weekends & holidays

Salary: $22.30 per hour + $1.00/hr with Safety License Certificate

Entry-level auto maintenance role doing inspections, oil changes, tire work, and basic repairs—no prior experience or certifications needed. Good fit if you like cars, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a clear path to higher pay through certifications.

Employer: Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani

Location: Honolulu, HI (Waikiki)

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms and public areas spotless at a luxury Waikiki property while interacting with guests and supporting overnight operations. Best for someone detail-oriented who can handle physical work, long periods on their feet, and enjoys high-end hospitality.

Employer: Not named (luxury rental home manager)

Not named (luxury rental home manager) Location: Honolulu, HI (homes across Oʻahu)

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Salary: $28.19–$33.95 per hour (DOE)

Coordinate inspections, vendors, and repair projects for luxury rental homes—very detail and communication heavy, with some hands-on work. Great for someone from real estate, hospitality, construction, or property management who likes organizing projects and keeping high-end homes in top shape.

Employer: Hawaiian Building Maintenance

Location: Manoa – Honolulu, HI 96848

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Fri–Tue, 3:30 PM–12:00 AM

Salary: $18.00 per hour

Evening custodial role cleaning common areas, restrooms, and outdoor spaces around a building, including trash handling and some outdoor work in all weather. Offers health plan, vacation pay, holiday pay, 401(k), and more, with training available if you’re new to janitorial work.

Employer: Integrated Facility Services Hawaii (IFSH)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee janitorial, maintenance, and landscaping services at a client site, supervising staff, managing schedules, and handling client requests. Good step up if you have facility operations experience and want more leadership, budgeting, and reporting responsibility.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Honolulu roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.