🎨 Multiple Arts & Media Jobs in Honolulu from $16–$60K+

Honolulu’s creative scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level media work to a solid full-time newsroom role. Here are several arts and media jobs you can apply for today.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $60,000/year, commensurate with experience

Lead digital content for a local news site: update the website, write strong headlines, track traffic, and push breaking and trending stories. Great fit if you have 2+ years in digital journalism, know SEO and Google Analytics, and want to shape how Honolulu gets its news.

Employer: BCP Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI (Hilton Hawaiian Village)

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $16/hour + up to $2/hour commission

Fun, guest-facing photography and sales job in a busy resort setting. You’ll learn digital photography, lighting, and sales techniques while helping visitors capture vacation memories—great for building your portfolio and customer service skills.

Employer: Sway PR (Stryker Weiner & Yokota Public Relations)

Location: Honolulu, HI (in-office)

Type: Part-time, up to 19 hours/week

Pay: $20/hour

Entry-level role supporting social media, newsletters, research, and events for local businesses and nonprofits. Ideal for students or early-career folks who want hands-on PR experience, a steady schedule, and mentoring in professional communications.

If something here looks close to what you want, apply soon and tweak your resume to highlight any media, writing, or customer-facing experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.