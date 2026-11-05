📋 Honolulu Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings

Honolulu’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid options from hospitals to shipping to real estate. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Howard Hughes Communities

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

National role based in Honolulu handling condo and lot sales contracts from offer to closing. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with Salesforce, and like cross‑team projects in real estate.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Honolulu-based, onsite in Kauai (per diem eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000 – $126,000/year

High‑level admin role supporting federal facility assessment and hurricane recovery work. You’ll manage meetings, travel, reports, and documentation for engineering and construction teams.

Employer: Construction Management & Development, Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI (onsite Mon–Thu, remote Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the CEO with calendar, travel, email, and key projects in a construction management firm. Good for someone with 3–5+ years of senior‑level EA experience who likes being a trusted right hand.

Employer: Aloha Property Managers

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Salary: $25 – $35/hour

Hands‑on EA role supporting leadership at a property management company. Mix of classic executive support plus some personal errands and office management; property management software experience is a plus.

Employer: Doctors of Waikiki Urgent Care

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Other (in‑person, set clinic hours)

Salary: $16 – $19/hour

Front desk role in a busy urgent care clinic handling check‑in, phones, insurance, and payments. Great if you like patient‑facing work, can work weekends, and want medical office experience.

Employer: Hawaiian Properties, Ltd.

Location: Honolulu, HI (Westlake Apartments)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20 – $25/hour

Admin role at an apartment community handling rental applications, income verification, Yardi data, and tenant communication. Good fit if you’re organized, customer‑focused, and interested in housing/property work.

Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Straub Benioff Medical Center

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $25.83 – $27.19/hour

Front‑line admin role in Rehab Services doing registration, records, and payments. Ideal if you have 1+ year of healthcare clerical experience and want stable hospital hours.

Employer: Matson

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.33/hour

Office‑based operations role helping customers with vehicle shipping, tracking autos, and maintaining records. Good for someone with strong customer service and computer skills who doesn’t mind occasional overtime/weekends.

Employer: Waikiki Gold and Silver

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Other (in‑person, day & night shifts)

Salary: $18 – $22/hour

General office support with data entry, filing, shipping, and inventory in a resale/retail environment. Best for someone accurate with 60 WPM typing who can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: The Facilities Group Hawaii

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30am–5:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Operations‑focused admin role supporting janitorial and building maintenance accounts across the islands. You’ll handle scheduling, reports, onboarding, and client communication with room to grow into operations leadership.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Honolulu, HI (onsite)

Type: Temporary / Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Busy office role supporting a financial services team with records, reports, and phones. Great if you have 3+ years admin experience, strong MS Office skills, and want contract work with benefits.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.83 – $32.79/hour

Specialized admin role processing vehicle titles, checking for accuracy, and working with dealers and DMV rules. Good match if you’ve worked with titles, auctions, or DMV before and like detail‑heavy paperwork.

Employer: Insight Global

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, long-term contract (3 years)

Salary: Not listed

Multiple openings in a high‑volume document imaging center, from Site Lead to Scan Operator. Expect hands‑on scanning, quality checks, and production workflow—great for detail‑oriented folks comfortable with repetitive tasks.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days

Salary: $22.54 – $29.13/hour

Entry‑level health information role handling medical record scanning, filing, and data entry. Good starting point if you have a HS diploma and want to grow in medical records or health admin.

Employer: The Queen’s Health Systems

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, Day/Evening

Salary: Not listed

Pre‑registration and insurance verification role handling patient info before visits. Great if you have 1+ year of clerical or customer service experience and want to get into hospital registration.

Employer: Hawaii Kai Veterinary Clinic

Location: Honolulu, HI 96814

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $16 – $20/hour

Reception role at a veterinary clinic handling phones, check‑in, payments, and records. Perfect if you love animals, can juggle multiple calls, and don’t mind a bit of noise and occasional weekend work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles opening soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.