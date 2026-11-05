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📋 Honolulu Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings
Honolulu’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with solid options from hospitals to shipping to real estate. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week has some strong picks.
Sr. Contracts Coordinator
Employer: Howard Hughes Communities
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
National role based in Honolulu handling condo and lot sales contracts from offer to closing. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with Salesforce, and like cross‑team projects in real estate.
Project Information Specialist (Administrative Support)
Employer: AECOM
Location: Honolulu-based, onsite in Kauai (per diem eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $89,000 – $126,000/year
High‑level admin role supporting federal facility assessment and hurricane recovery work. You’ll manage meetings, travel, reports, and documentation for engineering and construction teams.
Executive Assistant to CEO
Employer: Construction Management & Development, Inc.
Location: Honolulu, HI (onsite Mon–Thu, remote Fri)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the CEO with calendar, travel, email, and key projects in a construction management firm. Good for someone with 3–5+ years of senior‑level EA experience who likes being a trusted right hand.
Executive Assistant
Employer: Aloha Property Managers
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time (onsite)
Salary: $25 – $35/hour
Hands‑on EA role supporting leadership at a property management company. Mix of classic executive support plus some personal errands and office management; property management software experience is a plus.
Front Desk Receptionist – Morning Shifts
Employer: Doctors of Waikiki Urgent Care
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Other (in‑person, set clinic hours)
Salary: $16 – $19/hour
Front desk role in a busy urgent care clinic handling check‑in, phones, insurance, and payments. Great if you like patient‑facing work, can work weekends, and want medical office experience.
Administrative Assistant (On-site)
Employer: Hawaiian Properties, Ltd.
Location: Honolulu, HI (Westlake Apartments)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20 – $25/hour
Admin role at an apartment community handling rental applications, income verification, Yardi data, and tenant communication. Good fit if you’re organized, customer‑focused, and interested in housing/property work.
Patient Service Rep – Rehab Services
Employer: Hawaii Pacific Health – Straub Benioff Medical Center
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time, Day shift
Salary: $25.83 – $27.19/hour
Front‑line admin role in Rehab Services doing registration, records, and payments. Ideal if you have 1+ year of healthcare clerical experience and want stable hospital hours.
Auto Operations Clerk
Employer: Matson
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $31.33/hour
Office‑based operations role helping customers with vehicle shipping, tracking autos, and maintaining records. Good for someone with strong customer service and computer skills who doesn’t mind occasional overtime/weekends.
Office Assistant
Employer: Waikiki Gold and Silver
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Other (in‑person, day & night shifts)
Salary: $18 – $22/hour
General office support with data entry, filing, shipping, and inventory in a resale/retail environment. Best for someone accurate with 60 WPM typing who can work evenings and weekends.
Operations Administrative Specialist – Honolulu
Employer: The Facilities Group Hawaii
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30am–5:30pm
Salary: Not listed
Operations‑focused admin role supporting janitorial and building maintenance accounts across the islands. You’ll handle scheduling, reports, onboarding, and client communication with room to grow into operations leadership.
Administrative Assistant (Financial Services) – Long-term Contract
Employer: Robert Half
Location: Honolulu, HI (onsite)
Type: Temporary / Long-term contract
Salary: Not listed
Busy office role supporting a financial services team with records, reports, and phones. Great if you have 3+ years admin experience, strong MS Office skills, and want contract work with benefits.
Title Specialist II (Manheim)
Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21.83 – $32.79/hour
Specialized admin role processing vehicle titles, checking for accuracy, and working with dealers and DMV rules. Good match if you’ve worked with titles, auctions, or DMV before and like detail‑heavy paperwork.
Production Associates – Print Operations
Employer: Insight Global
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time, long-term contract (3 years)
Salary: Not listed
Multiple openings in a high‑volume document imaging center, from Site Lead to Scan Operator. Expect hands‑on scanning, quality checks, and production workflow—great for detail‑oriented folks comfortable with repetitive tasks.
Health Information Management Coordinator I
Employer: Kaiser Permanente
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days
Salary: $22.54 – $29.13/hour
Entry‑level health information role handling medical record scanning, filing, and data entry. Good starting point if you have a HS diploma and want to grow in medical records or health admin.
Pre-Encounter Rep III – Patient Access Management (Multiple Openings)
Employer: The Queen’s Health Systems
Location: Honolulu, HI
Type: Full-time, Day/Evening
Salary: Not listed
Pre‑registration and insurance verification role handling patient info before visits. Great if you have 1+ year of clerical or customer service experience and want to get into hospital registration.
Manoa Valley Vet Clinic Receptionist
Employer: Hawaii Kai Veterinary Clinic
Location: Honolulu, HI 96814
Type: Full-time, in-person
Salary: $16 – $20/hour
Reception role at a veterinary clinic handling phones, check‑in, payments, and records. Perfect if you love animals, can juggle multiple calls, and don’t mind a bit of noise and occasional weekend work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles opening soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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