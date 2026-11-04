🤝 Honolulu Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Honolulu has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building community. These roles are great if you want impact, steady hours, and room to grow.

Employer: HMSA (Hawaii Medical Service Association)

HMSA (Hawaii Medical Service Association) Location: Honolulu, HI (Hybrid, must live in Hawaii)

(Hybrid, must live in Hawaii) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $53,000 – $99,000 + incentive bonus

Help connect local providers, community groups, and members to health-related social needs services like housing, nutrition, and medical respite. Good fit if you have healthcare or Medicaid experience and enjoy coordinating programs, solving access issues, and working with many partners across the islands.

Employer: Support the Enlisted Project (STEP)

Location: Honolulu, HI 96817 (Hybrid remote from home in Hawaii)

(Hybrid remote from home in Hawaii) Type: Full-time, exempt (salaried)

Salary: $60,000 per year

Work mostly from home supporting Military and Veteran families with financial counseling, education, and emergency grants. Comes with medical/dental, 403(b/401(k), paid time off, and paid training as a Financial Social Worker & Personal Finance Counselor; ideal if you have a BSW/MSW and strong ties to the military community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.