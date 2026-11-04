🚧 Honolulu Construction Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Honolulu’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Swinerton

Swinerton Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,500 – $165,700/year

Lead field operations on major construction projects, manage subcontractors, and keep schedules and quality on track. This role comes with a wide benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and more.

Employer: CentiMark Corporation

Location: Honolulu, HI (greater Hawaiian islands)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year + benefits

Entry-level estimator role supporting sales by inspecting commercial roofs and calculating materials and labor. Includes company vehicle & fuel card, no-cost core health plan, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid holidays and vacation.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals – Hawaii

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $33/hour (Tech I: $22–$26, Tech II: $26–$30, Tech III: $30–$33)

Work on rental equipment, from gas and diesel engines to hydraulics and electrical systems, with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced techs. Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined and want to grow your skills.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.