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🚧 Honolulu Construction Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Honolulu’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these openings are worth a look.
Superintendent
- Employer: Swinerton
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,500 – $165,700/year
Lead field operations on major construction projects, manage subcontractors, and keep schedules and quality on track. This role comes with a wide benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and more.
Estimator (Commercial Roofing)
- Employer: CentiMark Corporation
- Location: Honolulu, HI (greater Hawaiian islands)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year + benefits
Entry-level estimator role supporting sales by inspecting commercial roofs and calculating materials and labor. Includes company vehicle & fuel card, no-cost core health plan, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid holidays and vacation.
Equipment Technician (Levels I–III)
- Employer: Express Employment Professionals – Hawaii
- Location: Honolulu, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22 – $33/hour (Tech I: $22–$26, Tech II: $26–$30, Tech III: $30–$33)
Work on rental equipment, from gas and diesel engines to hydraulics and electrical systems, with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced techs. Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined and want to grow your skills.
If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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