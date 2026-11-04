🔬 Multiple Science & Research Roles in Honolulu, HI ($59K–$116K+)

Honolulu’s science scene is busy right now, from health data to sea turtle ecology. Here are a few solid roles if you love research and want to stay rooted in Hawaiʻi.

Employer: HMSA

HMSA Location: Honolulu, HI (Hybrid, must reside in Hawaiʻi)

(Hybrid, must reside in Hawaiʻi) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $59,000 – $116,000 + incentive bonus

Use your analytics skills to support health-related social needs programs under Hawaiʻi’s QUEST Integration. You’ll build dashboards, dig into claims and operational data, and turn trends into fixes that help members access services like housing, nutrition, and medical respite.

Employer: Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research (CIMAR)

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, 2-year appointment

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for a recent PhD in quantitative ecology, statistics, or marine science. You’ll lead development of a close-kin mark-recapture framework for threatened green sea turtles, work with genomic and demographic data, publish papers, present findings, and may join fieldwork in the Central North Pacific.

Employer: Hawai‘i Pacific Health Research Institute

Location: Harbor Court, Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time, Day shift (8 hours)

Salary: $33.02 – $41.27 per hour

Help keep more than 200 clinical trials running smoothly across the Hawai‘i Pacific Health network. You’ll handle protocol implementation, budgets, regulatory documents, and site certifications so new treatments can safely reach patients in Hawaiʻi.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Honolulu’s research world is small, and referrals travel fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.