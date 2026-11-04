📣 Honolulu Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $75K+ Paths

Honolulu’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry level to six-figure territory roles. If you like meeting people and closing deals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Integrated Business Solutions of Hawaii (IBS)

Integrated Business Solutions of Hawaii (IBS) Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time | B2B outside sales

Salary: Not listed (performance-driven, multiple ways to earn)

Sell a wide range of business tech (copiers, printers, cloud phones, IT, security cameras) to companies across Hawaii. Great fit if you’re hungry to learn sales, like being out in the field, and want training plus long-term career growth.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Honolulu, HI 96817

Type: Part-time | Field & some work-from-home

Salary: Not listed (quota + commission-based)

Help families with pre-need funeral and cemetery arrangements while building a referral-based book of business. Expect lots of networking, community events, and flexible hours including some nights and weekends.

Employer: Servco Pacific Inc.

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17/hour base + commission on every vehicle purchased (performance-based total earnings)

Work at Servco’s Used Car Buying Center, sourcing leads, scheduling appointments, and appraising vehicles. Ideal if you enjoy talking with customers, know cars, and like the idea of commission on each purchase.

Employer: HEMIC

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time | Senior leadership

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive with strong benefits)

Lead marketing, branding, PR, and community engagement for HEMIC and its subsidiaries. This is a strategic, hands-on director role managing a small team, budget, and multi-brand strategy across Hawaii.

Employer: HouseMart

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time | 40 hrs/week, mostly Mon–Fri

Salary: Not listed

Run digital campaigns across social, email, web, and ads to drive store traffic and community engagement. Good for someone with 3+ years of digital marketing who likes content creation, analytics, and occasional travel to stores.

Employer: Molson Coors Beverage Company

Location: Oahu (based in Honolulu or nearby)

Type: Full-time | Field sales

Salary: $94,000 – $123,400 base + ~15% target bonus

Manage distributor relationships and drive volume, distribution, and merchandising for a major beverage portfolio. Strong fit if you have 4+ years in sales, like being on the road, and want robust benefits plus career growth.

Employer: Integrated Facility Services Hawaiʻi (IFSH)

Location: Honolulu, HI (field-based on Oʻahu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 base (DOE) + potential incentives

Grow janitorial, landscaping, and facility services accounts by visiting properties, meeting decision-makers, and managing client relationships. Great for a relationship-driven B2B seller with 3–5 years’ experience and local ties.

Employer: Comparion (Liberty Mutual) via CLM Dallas Chapter

via CLM Dallas Chapter Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time | In-office & community-based

Salary: Typical training salary $55K–$65K; typical first-year total $55K–$75K; top performers can exceed $100K

Sell auto, home, and life insurance with a strong base, bonuses, and renewal commissions. Best for self-motivated networkers who like building a local client base and want paid training plus day-one benefits.

Employer: Toshiba Business

Location: Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time | Outside B2B sales

Salary: First-year potential around $120,000 (base targeted at $40K–$50K + commission, incentives, bonus, car allowance)

Sell high-speed copiers/printers, software, and digital office solutions to large accounts. Ideal if you have strong B2B or high-volume sales experience and want a clear path into team lead and management roles.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co. (Wyndham Destinations)

Location: Waikiki, Honolulu, HI

Type: Full-time | On-site at local attractions

Salary: $16/hour + commissions and bonuses

Act as a brand ambassador at malls, events, and attractions, inviting guests to vacation ownership presentations. Great for Japanese/English bilinguals who enjoy face-to-face conversations and tourism.

Employer: Amgen (via BioSpace listing)

Location: Honolulu, HI territory

Type: Full-time | Field specialty pharma sales

Salary: Account Manager Level 4: $145,311 – $196,597; Specialty Account Manager Level 5: $158,931 – $215,025 + bonus & long-term incentives

Manage neurology/rare disease accounts for UPLIZNA, focusing on access, reimbursement, and site-of-care education. Best for experienced pharma/biotech reps with buy-and-bill, biologic, or rare disease background and high travel comfort.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.