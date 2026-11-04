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🐱 Playful Honolulu Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Honolulu has some very sweet kittens waiting for safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a young cat to your family, these little ones would love to meet you.
Petunia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Petunia is a tiny gray/blue kitten looking for a gentle, patient home to grow up in. As a young kitten, she’ll need playtime, basic training, and lots of love as she learns about the world.
Please contact the shelter directly for details on her vaccines, spay status, and housetraining, and to see if she’s a good match for kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cuddles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Orange / Red
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Cuddles is an orange/red kitten with a big name to live up to. He’s still very young, so he’ll benefit from a home that can give him playtime, gentle handling, and steady routines.
Ask the shelter about his health checks, vaccines, neuter status, and how he does with children, cats, or dogs so you can be sure he’s a good fit for your household.
👉 Meet Cuddles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barnebas Biscuit (Bibus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus
- Phone: (808) 356-2218
Barnebas Biscuit (Bibus) is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. Like most babies, he’ll need time to adjust to a new home, plus toys, scratching posts, and patient guidance as he grows.
Contact the shelter to learn more about his medical care so far, neuter status, and whether he’s comfortable with other pets or kids.
👉 Meet Barnebas Biscuit (Bibus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yelp
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation
- Phone: (808) 650-0250
Yelp is a handsome gray/blue/silver tabby kitten with a soft coat and classic tabby markings. His $150 adoption fee helps cover his care and supports the rescue’s work with other animals.
Reach out to the rescue to confirm his vaccination status, neuter status, and how he does with other pets and children, and to ask what’s included in the adoption fee.
👉 Meet Yelp and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Honolulu and ready to adopt, please call the shelters listed above or click through to their pages to set up a visit. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help these kittens find safe, loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.