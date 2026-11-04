🐱 Playful Honolulu Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes

Honolulu has some very sweet kittens waiting for safe, loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a young cat to your family, these little ones would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Petunia is a tiny gray/blue kitten looking for a gentle, patient home to grow up in. As a young kitten, she’ll need playtime, basic training, and lots of love as she learns about the world.

Please contact the shelter directly for details on her vaccines, spay status, and housetraining, and to see if she’s a good match for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Orange / Red

Mostly Orange / Red Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Cuddles is an orange/red kitten with a big name to live up to. He’s still very young, so he’ll benefit from a home that can give him playtime, gentle handling, and steady routines.

Ask the shelter about his health checks, vaccines, neuter status, and how he does with children, cats, or dogs so you can be sure he’s a good fit for your household.

👉 Meet Cuddles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Hawaiian Humane Society - Mōʻiliʻili Campus

Phone: (808) 356-2218

Barnebas Biscuit (Bibus) is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. Like most babies, he’ll need time to adjust to a new home, plus toys, scratching posts, and patient guidance as he grows.

Contact the shelter to learn more about his medical care so far, neuter status, and whether he’s comfortable with other pets or kids.

👉 Meet Barnebas Biscuit (Bibus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Lucky Paws Animal Foundation

Phone: (808) 650-0250

Yelp is a handsome gray/blue/silver tabby kitten with a soft coat and classic tabby markings. His $150 adoption fee helps cover his care and supports the rescue’s work with other animals.

Reach out to the rescue to confirm his vaccination status, neuter status, and how he does with other pets and children, and to ask what’s included in the adoption fee.

👉 Meet Yelp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Honolulu and ready to adopt, please call the shelters listed above or click through to their pages to set up a visit. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help these kittens find safe, loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.