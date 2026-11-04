📅 Zippyʻs HHSAA Cheer Championship – Nov 4 in Honolulu

📅 Zippyʻs HHSAA Cheer Championship in Honolulu

The Zippyʻs HHSAA Cheer Championship is scheduled for November 4, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The event will take place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center – Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814.

This is a cheerleading championship event listed on the Lahainaluna High School calendar, so it may involve the school’s cheer team and their supporters.

If you plan to go, head to the Blaisdell Arena at the event time. For details on tickets, parking, or team participation, contact Lahainaluna High School or the event organizers directly.