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Hawaiʻi Still Needs Doctors. We’re Gaining On Nurses, At Least
By Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff,4 days ago
While Hawaiʻi’s doctor shortage widens, vacancies in other healthcare jobs are shrinking, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi’s biannual report. Non-physician healthcare job openings decreased by 20% between 2024 and 2026. The largest decrease in vacancy rates occurred on the neighbor islands, where the greatest need for healthcare professionals exists.
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