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‘Blue Tsunami’ Missed Hawaiʻi’s Capitol, But Dems Nabbed 3 Seats
By Share Article,6 days ago
No, it was not a “blue tsunami” that rolled over Hawaiʻi’s Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Yes, Democrats picked up three seats in the House, going from 41 to 44. But the state Senate remains unchanged with Democrats holding 22 out of 25 seats, and the House pickups cannot easily be attributed to the success Democrats enjoyed nationally on Tuesday.
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