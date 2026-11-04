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Pacific Fisheries Should Commit To Biodegradable Fish Aggregating Devices
By Holly Koehler,Gala Moreno,2 days ago
The science is clear. Solutions exist. And resources are within reach. Non-entangling and biodegradable fish aggregating devices (bio-FADs) — made from bamboo, hemp, cotton, and other organic materials — offer a sustainable, effective alternative to conventional drifting FADs. There are real consequences to the continued use of conventional...