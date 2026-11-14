Kittens in Honesdale are hoping today is the day they meet their new families. All of these sweet boys are at Dessin Animal Shelter and ready for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter

Dessin Animal Shelter Location: Honesdale, PA

Honesdale, PA Contact: (570) 253-4037

Ezra is a young Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for. As a baby, he will need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of family life.

👉 Meet Ezra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter

Dessin Animal Shelter Location: Honesdale, PA

Honesdale, PA Contact: (570) 253-4037

Eustace is another adorable baby Domestic Shorthair boy at Dessin. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good habits from the start.

👉 Meet Eustace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter

Dessin Animal Shelter Location: Honesdale, PA

Honesdale, PA Contact: (570) 253-4037

Edmond is a baby Domestic Shorthair male who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a forever home. Like most kittens, he’ll thrive with play, enrichment, and a loving routine.

👉 Meet Edmond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Honesdale, PA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Dessin Animal Shelter or calling (570) 253-4037 to learn more about these boys and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.