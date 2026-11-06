🐱 Playful Honesdale Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

Four tiny book-themed kittens in Honesdale, PA are hoping to turn the page to a happy new life. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at Dessin Animal Shelter and are looking for loving indoor homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter

Location: Honesdale, PA

Honesdale, PA Phone: (570) 253-4037

Hemmingway is a young male kitten with a big name and an even bigger future ahead of him. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Hemmingway and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter

Location: Honesdale, PA

Honesdale, PA Phone: (570) 253-4037

Charles Dickens is another sweet baby boy in this literary litter. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home where he can play, nap, and be part of the family.

👉 Meet Charles Dickens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter

Location: Honesdale, PA

Honesdale, PA Phone: (570) 253-4037

Chuckie is a baby boy kitten who would love a cozy lap and some fun toys to chase. As a young kitten, he’ll adapt well to a new home and routine.

👉 Meet Chuckie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter

Location: Honesdale, PA

Honesdale, PA Phone: (570) 253-4037

Tiffany is the baby girl of the group. She’s a tiny sweetheart who’s ready to grow up with a family that will keep her safe indoors and give her lots of gentle attention.

👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Honesdale, PA and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Dessin Animal Shelter at (570) 253-4037 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.