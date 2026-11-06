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🐱 Playful Honesdale Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Four tiny book-themed kittens in Honesdale, PA are hoping to turn the page to a happy new life. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at Dessin Animal Shelter and are looking for loving indoor homes.
Hemmingway
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter
- Location: Honesdale, PA
- Phone: (570) 253-4037
Hemmingway is a young male kitten with a big name and an even bigger future ahead of him. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.
👉 Meet Hemmingway and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charles Dickens
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter
- Location: Honesdale, PA
- Phone: (570) 253-4037
Charles Dickens is another sweet baby boy in this literary litter. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home where he can play, nap, and be part of the family.
👉 Meet Charles Dickens and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chuckie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter
- Location: Honesdale, PA
- Phone: (570) 253-4037
Chuckie is a baby boy kitten who would love a cozy lap and some fun toys to chase. As a young kitten, he’ll adapt well to a new home and routine.
👉 Meet Chuckie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiffany
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter
- Location: Honesdale, PA
- Phone: (570) 253-4037
Tiffany is the baby girl of the group. She’s a tiny sweetheart who’s ready to grow up with a family that will keep her safe indoors and give her lots of gentle attention.
👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Honesdale, PA and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Dessin Animal Shelter at (570) 253-4037 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.