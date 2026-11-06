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Honesdale

🐱 Playful Honesdale Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

8 days ago

Four tiny book-themed kittens in Honesdale, PA are hoping to turn the page to a happy new life. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at Dessin Animal Shelter and are looking for loving indoor homes.

Hemmingway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pvec4_1GoS3JiZ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter
  • Location: Honesdale, PA
  • Phone: (570) 253-4037

Hemmingway is a young male kitten with a big name and an even bigger future ahead of him. As a baby, he’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Hemmingway and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Charles Dickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Fr84_1GoS3JiZ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter
  • Location: Honesdale, PA
  • Phone: (570) 253-4037

Charles Dickens is another sweet baby boy in this literary litter. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home where he can play, nap, and be part of the family.

👉 Meet Charles Dickens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chuckie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsxL8_1GoS3JiZ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter
  • Location: Honesdale, PA
  • Phone: (570) 253-4037

Chuckie is a baby boy kitten who would love a cozy lap and some fun toys to chase. As a young kitten, he’ll adapt well to a new home and routine.

👉 Meet Chuckie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tiffany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZV6C8_1GoS3JiZ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Shelter: Dessin Animal Shelter
  • Location: Honesdale, PA
  • Phone: (570) 253-4037

Tiffany is the baby girl of the group. She’s a tiny sweetheart who’s ready to grow up with a family that will keep her safe indoors and give her lots of gentle attention.

👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Honesdale, PA and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Dessin Animal Shelter at (570) 253-4037 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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