📅 Hondo ISD second six weeks ends November 6, 2026

📅 Hondo ISD: End of Second Six Weeks is Nov. 6, 2026

Hondo ISD’s second six weeks grading period ends on Friday, 11/6/2026.

If you have students in Hondo ISD schools in Hondo, TX, this is a good date to keep in mind for wrapping up assignments, tests, and any missing work before grades are finalized.

You can also add this date to your calendar using the “Copy to Google Calendar” or “Download iCal Event” options on the district’s event page.