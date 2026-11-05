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Basketball
📅 JV & Varsity boys basketball scrimmage at Hondo High
4 days ago
📅 JV & Varsity Boys Basketball Scrimmage at Hondo High
Come out and support Hondo boys basketball as they gear up for the season.
What: JV and Varsity boys basketball scrimmage
When: Saturday, 11/7/2026, 9:00–11:00 AM
Where: Hondo High School
This is a good chance for students, families, and fans to see the teams in action and get a preview of the season.
More Info: JV, V B BB Scrimmage @ Hondo (9, 10am) | Hondo ISD
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