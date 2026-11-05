Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Basketball

📅 JV & Varsity boys basketball scrimmage at Hondo High

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GnXKpoZ00

📅 JV & Varsity Boys Basketball Scrimmage at Hondo High

Come out and support Hondo boys basketball as they gear up for the season.

What: JV and Varsity boys basketball scrimmage
When: Saturday, 11/7/2026, 9:00–11:00 AM
Where: Hondo High School

This is a good chance for students, families, and fans to see the teams in action and get a preview of the season.

More Info: JV, V B BB Scrimmage @ Hondo (9, 10am) | Hondo ISD

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments