📅 JV & Varsity Boys Basketball Scrimmage at Hondo High

Come out and support Hondo boys basketball as they gear up for the season.

What: JV and Varsity boys basketball scrimmage

When: Saturday, 11/7/2026, 9:00–11:00 AM

Where: Hondo High School

This is a good chance for students, families, and fans to see the teams in action and get a preview of the season.