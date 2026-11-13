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🛒 Homosassa Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail Openings
Homosassa’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Assistant Store Manager – Temporary
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 3810 S. Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34448
- Type: Full-time (temporary)
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with day-to-day operations, customer service, and leading the team. You’ll help with opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and keeping the store clean and safe. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program.
Dispensary Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Trulieve
- Location: Homosassa, FL
- Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00/hour + tips, benefits and paid time off offered
Help patients choose the right cannabis products while giving friendly, informed service. This role mixes customer service, order processing, and (at times) delivery or online order support in a fast-paced, growing industry.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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