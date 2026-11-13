Design: Nicola Manganello, Photo: William Waldron

Ina Garten, tastemaker extraordinaire, best-selling author, celebrity chef, and beloved television host, may not have any children, but she has inadvertently become like a mother to us all. She represents this kind of unfussy, cozy comfort that is especially meaningful around the holidays when we’re obsessively watching and rewatching her tutorial for roasting a whole chicken. Her whole brand (the literal one being Barefoot Contessa and her personal one) is so disarmingly approachable and lovely that we can’t help but see her as the ultimate aspiration that’s actually reasonably attainable.

Plus, it goes without saying that her style is unparalleled. She’s not exactly a minimalist, but she’s definitely not letting anything pile up in her kitchen. Her style leans coastal-cool with hints of pattern and color where appropriate. So, over the next few weeks, when we’ll be spending more time in our kitchens than ever, we took it upon ourselves to try to emulate Ina’s style with cookware, dishes, utensils, and serving pieces that our gal definitely has in her Paris and Hamptons kitchens.

Shop Our Ina Garten-Inspired Kitchen Edit