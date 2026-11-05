The Results Are In: Here's the Best Time to Start Decorating for Christmas

Today, we are answering the age-old question: When is the appropriate time to start decorating for Christmas? If you start too early, the momentum and excitement dies down by the time December 25 actually arrives. On the other side, if you start too late, you don’t really get to indulge in, dare we say, the holiday cheer. So, when should you head to the tree farm?

Design: Laura Solensky

Of course, let us start by saying to start decorating whenever you so please. If that’s in August, proceed, and if that’s on December 23, also proceed. There’s no actual right answer. However, we couldn’t help but notice that seemingly every store started filling their shelves with all things Christmas the day after Halloween. Is that too soon?

Desperate for answers, we turned the spotlight on you, our beloved Homeworthy readers, followers, and viewers, and asked when you deck the halls, and let us just say, we were surprised by your answers! A resounding 39% of you decorate the first week of November, while the remaining 61% wait until Thanksgiving weekend.

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