New Orleans Entertaining Experts Reveal Their Secrets to the Perfect Holiday Party

While some people shudder at the thought of hosting their friends and family for the holidays, others eagerly await the opportunity to break out their fine china. Legal recruiter Michael Harold and obstetrics and gynecology specialist Dr. Quinn Peeper fall into the latter category. The New Orleans-based stylish duo are the ideal hosts, and today, they're breaking down exactly how to do it right.

In fact, they're not just offering a few pieces of generic advice; they share specific guidance on the menu, the decorations, and everything in between. They even share where they start their holiday feast planning. Hint: It's not where you'd think.

Keep reading to get all of the insider tips and tricks to getting holiday hosting done the right way.

What Makes for a Successful Night of Holiday Hosting?

When it comes to hosting a large gathering, a lot of factors contribute to the success, including the food, the decor, the music, and, of course, the overall vibe. Harold and Peeper are experts in pretty much all aspects of a dinner party, but they pay special close attention to the last element: creating a vibe. Harold notes, "Wreaths and garland on the outside build the anticipation while the fragrance of a Christmas tree or some mulling spices on the stove evoke the holidays."

For this pair, though, the ultimate sign of a successful dinner party is what they call "Creole goodbyes." Peeper explains, "That's when guests bid farewell but remain outside the door for another 30 minutes laughing and conversing."

Should You Go Classic or Trendy?

Of course, the aesthetic direction of your decor completely depends on your personal style, but if you ask Harold and Peeper, they prefer something timeless. "We like classic over funky, but we certainly like whimsy and creativity," Peeper admits. "We change up the traditional red and green colors and use orange and turquoise."

There's something comforting in an old-timey Christmas, and that's what this couple typically tries to evoke when planning. "When it comes to holidays, we feel that people still love nostalgia and that includes a punch bowl with a cold beverage, needlepoint stockings, family recipes for sweets and candy like fudge, Swedish date nut loaf, and goodies from Fortnum & Mason," Harold adds.

Where Should You Start the Planning Process?

Planning a big dinner party can definitely be daunting if you aren't quite sure where to start, but rest assured, there is a path to follow, and it is completely dependent on the type of soiree you're planning. "If it's a stand-up cocktail party, then we have a standard menu of finger food, but if It's a sit-down dinner, then we plan a menu of dishes that can be pulled right out of the oven, eliminating having to cook with guests," Harold notes.

"When it comes to color, the house colors are mostly terracotta, creams, and apricots. Quinn thinks red and green are atrocious with our house colors, so we incorporate peacock blue, orange, silver, gold, and bronze," he goes on. Harold actually makes a good point: Classic Christmas colors don't always look great against a certain palette.

He adds, "Louisiana oranges are in season in Louisiana, and we like to place them around the house. Quinn studs them with cloves and antique ribbon to create a pomander. Holly, ivy, and mistletoe are always great."

Can Non-Cooks Still Host Holiday Dinners?

Yes, indeed you can, and you do not need to be an expert in the kitchen to pull off a fabulous dinner party. "We firmly believe that people love to be invited into someone's home and won't be judgmental," Peeper says. "Even fried chicken from the grocery store is excellent, but still use silver, china, and crystal if you have it," he adds.

Where to Splurge and Where to Save

If there is one thing you'd want to splurge on, do it. For Harold and Peeper, it's caviar, and they indulge for almost every event they host. "We will splurge on some caviar, but we make it special and put it on the coffee table for all guests to enjoy during cocktails."