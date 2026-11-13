Beginning Monday, 2026-11-16, traffic on Dixie Highway between Cedar Road and Maple Road will be southbound only for about 30 days as work continues on the viaduct project. Phase One is about 60% complete, with storm sewer and concrete pavement finished under the viaduct; remaining work includes new asphalt, sidewalks, curbs on both sides of the viaduct, and storm sewer work from Maple Road to the viaduct. IDOT expects Phase One to finish in the last week of December 2026, after which the viaduct will reopen to northbound-only traffic during Phase Two, and then return to two-way traffic once Phase Two is done.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Homewood, Illinois