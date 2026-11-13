Homewood’s retail scene is busy, and Burlington is adding to their team. If you like fast-paced work, helping customers, and clear paths to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: Homewood, IL (17825 S Halsted St, 60430)

Type: Full-Time, Regular

Pay: $17 – $19 per hour

Lead the back-of-house team handling truck deliveries, stocking, and keeping the stockroom clean and organized. This role is a clear step toward store management, with growth opportunities, benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and a 15–30% discount.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Location: Homewood, IL

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $16 per hour

Front-of-store leadership role focused on customer service, checkout flow, and coaching associates. Good fit if you like being on the sales floor, solving problems, and keeping lines moving while earning a steady full-time paycheck and store discount.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.