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Homewood

Holiday Lights mugs on sale in downtown Homewood

3 days ago
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The Holiday Lights event in downtown Homewood will take place on Friday, December 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with commemorative mugs on sale for $5, or $10 if filled with hot, mulled wine. A small number of mugs from previous years will also be available for collectors.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Homewood, Illinois

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