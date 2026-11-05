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Homewood
Holiday Lights mugs on sale in downtown Homewood
3 days ago
The Holiday Lights event in downtown Homewood will take place on Friday, December 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with commemorative mugs on sale for $5, or $10 if filled with hot, mulled wine. A small number of mugs from previous years will also be available for collectors.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Homewood, Illinois
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