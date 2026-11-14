Homewood’s retail scene is busy right now, and a few big names are hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Homewood, AL

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store looking sharp by building displays, updating signs and prices, and making products easy to find. Weekday schedule (most weekends free), health benefits, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount make this a solid long-term role if you like hands-on work.

Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Location: Homewood, AL

Type: Likely full/part-time retail (evenings, weekends, holidays)

Likely full/part-time retail (evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, help with refunds, and keep the store looking good. After 90 days you can get medical, dental, and vision, plus a 401(k) with company match and 20% employee discount—good fit if you enjoy a busy, people-focused job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.