Healthcare hiring around Homewood, AL is steady right now, with options for both brand‑new and experienced medical pros. Here are several roles where you can grow your career close to home.

Employer: Urology Centers of Alabama

Urology Centers of Alabama Location: Homewood, AL (in person)

(in person) Type: Other / Full-time (about 44 hours/week )

Other / Full-time (about ) Pay: $25.95 – $31.25 per hour

Entry-level billing role where you help process claims, work in EMR/EHR systems, and support patients with billing questions. No prior billing experience is required—just strong attention to detail, basic computer skills, and a desire to learn.

Employer: American Health Imaging (Lumexa Imaging partner)

(Lumexa Imaging partner) Location: 1 Independence Plaza #140, Homewood, AL 35209

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk role in an outpatient imaging center, handling scheduling, check-in/check-out, phones, and insurance verification. Good fit if you have 1–4 years in a medical office, strong customer service skills, and want steady weekday hours plus benefits and monthly bonus potential.

Employer: CAPS® (Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc.) – B. Braun Group

Location: Homewood, AL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7-on-7-off, Wed–Tue, 7:30am–6:00pm; holidays/overtime as needed

Pay Range: Not listed (range depends on experience, license, and other factors)

Hospital outsourcing pharmacy role focused on sterile compounding, order review, and supervising techs and interns. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s or PharmD, Alabama pharmacist license, and at least 1+ year of pharmacy experience, and want a block schedule with full benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: DaVita

Location: 2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Fl 3, Homewood, AL 35209

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Hands-on role providing one-on-one dialysis care in a hospital setting—monitoring vitals, setting up machines, and supporting patients through treatment. You’ll need dialysis experience, a high school diploma or GED, comfort with long shifts and medical equipment, and flexibility for early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays; paid training and strong benefits are included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.