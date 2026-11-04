🏥 Homewood, AL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring around Homewood, AL is steady right now, with options both in clinical settings and in-home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: American Health Imaging / Lumexa Imaging

American Health Imaging / Lumexa Imaging Location: 1 Independence Plaza, Suite 140, Homewood, AL 35209

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:00pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

This role is perfect for a licensed EMT or Paramedic who wants regular weekday hours in an outpatient imaging center. You’ll be the on-site clinical responder for contrast and emergencies, support technologists, and help keep patient flow smooth and friendly.

Employer: ameriCARE Birmingham

Location: Based in Homewood, AL , serving a client in Montevallo (35115)

Based in , serving a client in Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 7am–6pm or Mon & Wed 7am–6pm)

(Mon–Thu 7am–6pm or Mon & Wed 7am–6pm) Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on caregiving for one male client with steady daytime hours. You’ll help with housekeeping, companionship, lift assist, meals, hydration, and meds, working closely with a supportive, family-owned agency that offers training, daily pay in some areas, and career growth.

Employer: ComForCare

Location: Homewood, AL (in-person care)

(in-person care) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Flexible caregiving role in homes and group homes, helping with bathing, dressing, meals, mobility, and companionship. Good fit if you want daily pay, flexible hours, and the chance to support seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.