IOWA CITY — Sometimes, it’s best to simply rinse and repeat what’s working.

With games like USC-Indiana, LSU-Texas and Utah-Arizona playing, No. 15 Iowa football’s game against Purdue might not have been the most attractive matchup across the national college football slate.

But for the Hawkeyes, their 28-7 win over the Boilermakers on Saturday night was the most important game of the week. With the help from the same players who found success last week, Iowa left Kinnick Stadium with its eighth win of the year.

“Talk about November football, it’s an important time for every football team,” Head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Players having a great attitude and preparing … coaches have to give the give the guys a great plan, and then most important, you got to show up and play. I think our guys have done a really good job of that.”

Photo Gallery: Iowa vs Purdue Football 11/14/2026

Iowa’s offense scored in all four quarters in the team’s second home night game of the year, recording 434 yards of total offense under quarterback Hank Brown. It all started with Iowa receiving the ball for the first time this year, too.

After the Hawkeyes’ defense watched Purdue’s open drive field goal bounce off the upright, Brown guided Iowa to an 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with him scoring on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line at the 3:19 mark of the first quarter.

A 14-yard run by receiver Tony Diaz —his second touchdown in as many games — upped the Hawkeye lead midway through the second quarter.

Brown finished the game 20-of-29 with 188 passing yards, a rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown.

Running back LJ Phillips recorded his second straight 100-plus-yard game of the season, picking up 123 for the Hawkeyes.

See the pattern yet? Maybe this might make it a bit more clear.

With less than two minutes left before halftime, Purdue’s lone touchdown came on tight end George Burheen’s reception from 3 yards out. But seconds later, running back Braeden Jackson took a swing pass from Brown and scored a 44-yard touchdown to squash any Boilermaker momentum heading into the break. Although it wasn’t quite the kickoff returns he scored against Michigan and Northwestern, it was exhilarating all the same.

Then early in the third quarter, Xavier Williams, on his first carry of the game, ran from 48 yards out to score the Hawkeyes’ fourth touchdown of the game, giving him the longest rushing play of the game, and putting Iowa firmly in control.

Iowa’s special teams performance, however, wasn’t as strong. Kicker Caden Buhr, who hadn’t missed a field goal since Week 4, was 0-for-3 in field goal attempts. His first two — a 53-yarder and a 52-yarder — were both wide and his 36-yard attempt was blocked. Buhr, however, was 4-for-4 in PATs.

“You just believe what you see out there, and sometimes this happens where it just didn’t go the way you wanted to,” Ferentz said. “But (Buhr will) work through that, and no doubt he’ll be back.”

Defensive back Zach Lutmer recorded his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter, picking off Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne in the end zone. The defensive captain also led Iowa in tackles, recording 10 with six solo.

The Hawkeyes’ Week 11 matchup against the Boilermakers didn’t need to be the flashiest game of the day. To stay alive in the College Football Playoff fight, Iowa just needed a win. It didn’t matter who the Hawkeyes were facing — or who they’ll face in the final two weeks of the season — a win is what counts the most. And to get those November wins, the players who get hot right as the month starts are the ones who help solidify a team’s postseason fate.

At least, until Week 12.

“November does go quick,” Ferentz said. “We’re down to 13 days now, two games in 13 days. It’s going to happen fast. Right now, not getting distracted, not thinking about things we don’t need to think about, but really staying focused on what’s in front of us.”