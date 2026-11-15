Recorded Nov. 5

Kaellen Palmer and William H. Palmer, Patricia Jo Henning and Jerry L. Henning to Mary Westfall, the south 121 feet of lot 2, except the west 16 feet, and the west 40 1/3 feet of the south 91 feet of lot 3, block 1, Elliott’s Addition to Belle Plaine.

Tammie Ellis to David and Annette Raebel, lots 3 and 4 and the east half of lot 5 all in block 3 in Van Horne.

Joan E. Stearns, trustee of the Joan E. Stearns Revocable Living Trust, to William G. Heber and Paula J. Heber, Parcel A, a part of lot 118 of Clover Ridge Addition Part 4, in the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of section 25, township 82, range 9.

William G. and Paula J. Heber to Joan E. Stearns, trustee of the Joan E. Stearns Revocable Living Trust, Parcel B, a part of lot 119 of Clover Ridge Addition Part 4 in the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of section 25, township 82, range 9.

Ken A. H. Bauer and Beverly Jo Bauer to The Ken Bauer Revocable Trust, an undivided 1/6 interest, and to the Beverly Bauer Revocable Trust, an undivided 1/6 interest, the northwest quarter of section 4 and the southwest quarter of section 4, township 86, range 12, with exceptions.

Recorded Nov. 6

Cedar View Properties, Inc. to Elijah R.T. Walters, the northeast quarter of block 12, Webb’s Sub-division in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of section 20, township 85, range 10.

Recorded Nov. 10

Robert Paul Carlson to Bailey G. Davis and Colton R. Walton, lot 1, Seminary Square, and Addition to Vinton.

Recorded Nov. 11

Scott Good to Kevin and Alex Kistler, lots 3 and 4, block 6, Burris Addition to Garrison.

David Joseph Becker and Angela Donae Becker to Denise S. Marti-Wyatt and Thomas M. Wyatt, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of section 14, township 83, range 9, formerly described as lots 13 and 14 in block 4 in Tait and Wagner’s Park Ridge Addition to the Incorporated Town of Atkins and a portion of the alley in block 4 in Tait and Wagner’s Park Ridge Addition.

Recorded Nov. 12

Bonnie Lou Thompson and Patrick Thompson, the north half of the southeast quarter of section 32, township 84, range 9, except Parcel A in the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter.

James Mitchell to James and Terri Mitchell, lot 74, Patten Cedar River Access Third addition to Benton County.

James Mitchell to James and Terri Mitchell, lot 83, Patten Cedar River Access Third Addition to Benton County.

Lee Ann Slaymaker and Matthew James Slaymaker and Billie Jo Zhorne and David J. Zhorne to MW Crossroads LLC, lot 7, Wentz’ Second Addition to Belle Plaine.

Mark Entas to Stahlberg Investments LLC, government lot 4 in section 13, township 85, range 9, except Parcel A.

Greydon T. and Kristin K. Zangerle to Greydon T. and Kristin K. Zangerie Living Trust, lot 1, Gardemann’s Third Addition to Shellsburg.

John H. Brockschink, trustee of the John H. Brockschink Revocable Trust, to Ashley M. and Jared M. Bell, the east 125 feet of the west 383 feet of the west half of the south 10 acres of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of section 17, township 82, range 9.

Douglas V. and Amy J. Valentine to Douglas V. and Amy J. Valentin Living Trust, part of lots 3 and 4 in block 4 in the Original Town of Shellsburg.

Janelle M. Every to Janelle Every Revocable Living Trust, part of the south half of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of section 1, township 85, range 9.

Ryan Dean Bascom to Erica Jo Bascom, lot 19, Ridgeview Fifth Addition in the City of Atkins.

Rebecca S. and Marvin L. Rust to Katie M. Brandt, the west 120 feet of lot 6 in block 2 of sub-division B of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of section 19, township 82, range 12.

Recorded Nov. 13

CRC Holding L.L.C. to Brandon and Paige McMurrin, lot 9, Wildcat Estates First Addition to the City of Shellsburg.

Laverne E. and Margaret R. Wille, part of the east-west alley lying north of block 2 of Edward’s Addition to Belle Plaine and the east half of the alley adjacent to and west of lot 9, block 2 extending from the northwest corner of lot 9 to the northwest corner of lot 10, and the west half of the north-south street 50 feet in width and being part of A Avenue in Belle Plaine lying between blocks 1 and 2, Edwards Additon and the east-west street 50 feet in with that is part of 16th Street, and lots 7, and 9 in block 2 and lot 10 in block 3 of Edward’s Addition.

Barn Valley Properties, LLC to Laverne E. and Margaret R. Wille, the east half of the alley adjacent to and west of lot 9, block 2, Edward’s Addition to Belle Plaine extending from the northwest corner of lot 9 to the northwest corner of lot 10, block 2.

Sharon Oehlerich, trustee of Sharon Oehlerich Revocable Trust, to Ruth I. Oehlerich, an undivided 1/3 interest in the southwest quarter of section 21, township 83, range 12, with exceptions.

Sharon Oehlerich, trustee of the Sharon Oehlerich Revocable Trust, to JoAnn Oehlerich Jenkins, an undivided 1/3 interest in the northwest quarter of section 10, township 83, range 12, with exceptions.

Ruth I. Oehlerich, a 1/3 interest, and JoAnn Aehlerich Jenkins, a 1/3 interest, to Sharon Oehlerich, trustee of Sharon Oehlerich Revocable Trust, Parcel B in the southwest quarter of section 21, township 83, range 12.

Ruth I. Oehlerich, an undivided 1/3 interest, and JoAnn Oehlerich Jenkins, a 1/3 interest, to Sharon Oehlerich, trustee of the Sharon Oehlerich Revocable Trust, Parcel A in the northwest quarter of section 10, township 83, range 12.

Ruth I. Oehlerich to JoAnn Oehlerich Jenkins, an undivided 1/3 interest in the northwest quarter of section 10, township 83, range 12, with exceptions.

JoAnn Oehlerich Jenkins to Ruth I. Oehlerich an undivided 1/3 interest in the southwest quarter of section 21, township 83, range 12, with exceptions.

Wade E. and Suzanne M. Roth to Maddox Rowley, lots 2 and 3, block 1, Daniels Second Addition to Belle Plaine.

Heartwood Properties, L.L.C. to Jeffrey R. and Suzanne Kelly, lots 1 and 2 in block 7, Rupp’s Addition to Van Horne, and the part of the east-west street of the City of Van Horne lying south of and adjacent to lot 2, block 7, Rupp’s Addition to the City of Van Horne.

Assignment of real estate contract between Five Star Farms, Inc. and Kimberly J. Siebrands, Parcel A in part of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter and part of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter in section 2, township 85, range 12.

Assignment of real estate contract from Five Star Farms, Inc. to Kimberly J. Siebrands, Parcel A in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of section 22, township 86, range 12.

Estate of Connie L. Wardenburg to Michael A. Wardenburg, an undivided half interest in the east half of the northeast quarter of section 35, township 82, range 11, with exceptions.

Rich Land and Cattle Company LLC to JA Evans VII Partnership, the east half of the southeast quarter of section 27, township 85, range 10, with exceptions.