AMES — Iowa State star tailback Aiden Flora’s third touchdown run in less than seven minutes on Saturday prompted perhaps the least original celebratory pose.

Flora — a former walk-on and third-year sensation — drew up one leg and shot out one arm, Heisman Trophy style, as his latest end zone-based exploits helped the Cyclones (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) smother Cincinnati, 41-13, before a crowd of 50,162 at Jack Trice Stadium.

“I’ve told teammates that if I get three touchdowns (on Saturday), then I’ll hit it,” said Flora, who eclipsed 200 rushing yards in a game for the third time this season. “So I had to keep that promise.”

Flora — who entered Saturday with the fifth-highest rushing yards total at the FBS level — was true to his word as he notched his 12th touchdown on the ground this season. The five-yard scoring jaunt came on the heels of 11-yard and 77-yard touchdown totes and fed an ISU run of 31 consecutive points that led to a 31-7 halftime advantage.

And as unoriginal as Flora’s pose may have been, it also would have been unthinkable that he’d ever strike it before breaking through as an elite back in year one under new head coach Jimmy Rogers. So Flora’s earned the right to dance with abandon and revel in success in whatever way he chooses. He’s clearly one of the nation’s best running backs and proved it yet again against the beleaguered Bearcats (5-5, 2-5), who dropped their third straight game.

“He’s a character,” Rogers said of Flora after his team improved to 5-1 at home and climbed within one win of guaranteed bowl eligibility. “But I’m happy to see the touchdown, if that’s what you’re referring to. What dance he does, I (couldn’t) care less. Obviously, they’re enjoying their time with one another and (we) try not to steal their joy on big plays like that.”

Flora’s big-play capabilities have been on full display all season, but the Cyclones’ defense hasn’t been able to produce many as injuries have taken their toll on all three levels.

But on Saturday, ISU forced two fumbles on that side of the ball and notched a Big 12 season-high four sacks while holding Cincinnati to 20 points below their previous season average.

“It’s really just making plays when they come to you and then celebrating,” said the Cyclones’ seventh-year defensive Max Baloun, who forced one fumble and recovered the other.

ISU quarterback Jaylen Raynor completed 14 of 23 passes for 229 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown to running back Cameron Pettaway, who turned a short pass into the huge gain.

“I think anytime, as a quarterback, you can throw the ball at the line of scrimmage or (just beyond it) and you score from (70) yards out — you’re not mad at all,” Raynor said of Pettaway, who also owns scoring grabs of 40 and 50 yards in the past two games. “I think I threw the ball probably eight yards down the field and he turned it into an explosive play.”

Speaking of those types of plays, ISU’s defense fell victim to another one on the Bearcats’ opening drive. Standout tailback Cole Tabb burst free for a 66-yard run that fueled his team’s three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, but the Cyclones’ defense clamped down when it mattered most the rest of the way. Cincinnati converted just two of their 10 third down opportunities and were stopped on fourth down four time sin five tries.

“We feel really good,” Baloun said. “We feel a lot of confidence right now.”

So does Flora, who’s now amassed 1,335 rushing yards, 138 receiving yards, and 85 passing yards — including two touchdowns through the air — this season.

HIs lone pass attempt on Saturday turned into a 25-yard gain to former ADM High School teammate Vince Benetti. Flora strode into the end zone from 11 yards out one play later. And his response to that feel-good sequence was wholly original and stepped in gratitude.

“I told him, ‘You’ve gotta unlock that trailer,” Flora joked. “‘You’ve gotta get going and you could have scored that one,’ but, yeah, I love it. It’s always special, just seeing him out there each and every day. It’s a blessing.”

FLORA’S FLOURISH

How rare is the type of run that ISU running back Aiden Flora’s currently on?

Read on.

Flora’s rushed for 175-plus yards in three straight games, becoming the first back at there FBS level to do so since 2004 Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty of Boise State (and now the Las Vegas Raiders).

“There were a lot of questions preseason about him, and about what he may not be,” Cyclone head coach Jimmy Rogers said of Flora, a former walk-on from ADM. “He’s oven himself and he’s doing awesome. I {&&}m proud of him, his effort, and kind go blocking out the outside noise sand believing in himself.”

Flora also joined Troy Davis as the only Cyclones to rush for 200 or more yards three times in a single season. Davis accomplished the feat in 1995 and 1996.

“He’s a dawg,” defensive tackle Max Baloun said. “There’s not much more to say about him.”

550 IS A MAGIC NUMBER

ISU’s now surpassed 550 yards of total offense three times in Big 12 play this season. It’s the first time that’s happened in league play in school history.

“Surely a group effort,” Rogers said. “Proud of what we were able to accomplish (and) we’re moving in the right direction, for sure.”