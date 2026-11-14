MARENGO — The Marengo FFA Chapter of Iowa Valley High School was recognized as a National Two-Star Chapter at the 99th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis in October.

The National Chapter Award Program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters across the country that demonstrate excellence in three areas — growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Chapters that receive a gold rating by their state FFA associations are eligible to compete for National FFA three-star, two-star or one-star ratings.

Earning a National two-star rating means the chapter has met rigorous standards and demonstrated the quaility and impact of its programs on a national level, said Marengo FFA advisor Marcia Kilgard.

This honor reflects the dedication, hard work, leadership and service of the FFA members, along with the guidance of their advisor and the tremendous support of the school and community, Kilgard said.