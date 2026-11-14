BELLE PLAINE — The annual Festival of Trees and Bake Sale returns to Belle Plaine on Small Business Saturday, bringing together creativity, holiday spirit and support for a meaningful cause.

Decorated trees created by local businesses, organizations and families will be on display with select trees and gift baskets available for purchase by silent auction.

Visitors can also shop for homemade baked goods, browse bargain-priced Christmas decorations, enjoy complimentary coffee, tea or hot apple cider, sign up for door prizes and browse photo and film displays celebrating Belle Plaine’s past and present.

“We have some great door prizes again this year, including gas cards and gifts from local businesses,” said Wendi Winkie of the Wallace & Beverly Winkie Foundation, festival sponsor. “The first 40 visitors on Saturday will also receive an extra door prize ticket.”

The event will take place at Hope Lodge 175, 805 11th Street, Belle Plaine. The bake sale opens Friday, Nov. 27, from 3-6 p.m. The Festival of Trees and Bake Sale will be open Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

All proceeds will pay for nontraditional scholarships to help individuals pursue educational and career opportunities.

Additional information is available through the Wallace & Beverly Winkie Foundation website and Facebook page.