IOWA CITY – Leo DeLuca pictured this moment many times during the last year.

So, when he finally had the opportunity to run out and take the wrestling mat in front of Iowa’s home crowd, it came with a familiar feeling.

"I was visualizing, running out of that tunnel, and so when I actually was, it was kind of déjà vu a bit, because I've seen it so many times play in my head, except this time it was real," said DeLuca, who wrestled one match before injury prematurely ended his season. "It was just a great feeling, doing what I love and doing it in front of my crowd."

DeLuca dominated his opponent and delighted fans in his Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut, recording a first-period technical fall to open No. 4 Iowa’s 44-0 victory over Bellarmine Friday night at home.

DeLuca needed just 2:58 to record a 15-0 technical fall over Joe Calvin at 125 pounds. He immediately shot off the whistle, scoring a takedown in just three seconds. DeLuca proceeded to rack up 12 nearfall points, consisting of two four-point turns and two two-pointers.

"I would say the game plan was just to go out there and score points," DeLuca said. "Nine times out of 10, I may not get that low single off the whistle but I'm going forward. Even if I didn't get that, it would be the same pace. Steady.

"Just going out there excited. Like you said, adrenaline. Going out there, moving forward and just trying to score, no matter where the clock's at. Not waiting.”

DeLuca, the No. 19 pound-for-pound national recruit in the Class of 2025, was workmanlike, tripping Calvin straight to his back for his first four back points. He kept driving forward in the top position and capitalizing on the pressure.

DeLuca admitted he might have applied another strategy.

"To be honest with you, I wish I'd have taken a different approach to that," DeLuca said. "I wish I had more fun on my feet a little bit. Just moved around a little bit more than just getting turns and getting off the mat."

The performance is indicative of DeLuca’s potential every match. He has good conditioning and the ability to stockpile points and needs to do it consistently.

"A lot of fire power and it was on display," Iowa Coach Tom Brands said. "Just keep doing what you do best. Got a motor on him. We just have to keep doing what we do best."

DeLuca praised his teammates, coaches and Hawkeye Wrestling Club members have all contributed to his growth since he’s been at Iowa.

"It's just everyone helping build me up," DeLuca said. "Taking bits and pieces of what everyone has to offer, making it my own. That's something that has been very helpful."

DeLuca wasn’t the only Hawkeye making his CHA debut. Oklahoma transfer Carter Schubert wrestled his first official match as a Hawkeye, handling Noah Hall, 19-4, at 165.

"It was very important to get out there," Schubert said. "It's just the beginning of the season, and building for March starts way before even this moment. It was nice to finally get back on the mat and see we're going in the right direction."

Schubert had a small blip, allowing Bellarmine’s only takedown and ending the first period tied, 4-4. He pulled away in the final two periods, scoring 15 unmatched points for the technical fall in 5:45.

"I think having a little bit more time to let the match settle in," Schubert said. "There was a little bit of adversity with all the stoppages in the first period. Just getting a flow in the match and starting to just put it on him, I think, really helped me."

Brands added about Schubert’s bout, "Adjustments and not letting it continue to be slow when it's slow and frustrating. That's part of wrestling, so you just do what you do best and you go back to what you do best and you crack those things open."

Iowa (1-0) produced eight bonus point victories. Third-ranked 184-pounder Angelo Ferrari and heavyweight Ben Kueter recorded pins. Kueter needed just 32 seconds for his fall to close the meet.

Ferrari scored seven takedowns and had the technical fall in hand, taking Gavin Ricketts to his back to earn the pin in 5:38.

"A lot of savvy out there," Brands said. "You saw Ferrari delay the match to get a fall. Love that."

Kale Petersen (133), Ryder Block at 149, Gabe Arnold (174) and 197-pounder Harvey Ludington won by major decision.

The Hawkeyes owned a 32-1 takedown advantage and held a 140-27 edge in total match points.

"There's a lot of scoring ability on this team,” Brands said. “It's got to show up consistently in all positions from everywhere."

Iowa returns to action Nov. 22, hosting rival Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk Series dual.

AT IOWA CITY

Iowa 44, Bellarmine 0

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

125 pounds – Leo DeLuca tech. fall Joe Calvin, 15-0 (1,0); 133 – Kale Petersen major dec. Shay Korhorn, 14-2 (4,0); 141 – Nasir Bailey dec. Trayce Eckman, 8-1 (1,0); 149 – Ryder Block tech. fall A.J. Rallo, 19-5 (6,0); 157 – Kael Voinovich dec. Isaac Johns, 10-4 (3,0); 165 – Carter Schubert tech. fall Noah Hall, 19-4 (3,1); 174 – Gabe Arnold major dec. Jack Ring, 16-4 (4,0); 184 – Angelo Ferrari pinned Gavin Ricketts, 5:38 (7,0); 197 – Harvey Ludington major dec. Andrew Liber, 14-2 (2,0); Hwt. – Ben Kueter pinned Justin Hoffer, :32 (1,0)

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns – Iowa 32, Bellarmine 1. Reversals – Iowa 1, Bellarmine 1. Escapes – Iowa 8, Bellarmine 21. Nearfall points – Iowa 28, Bellarmine 0. Penalty points (awarded) – Iowa 3, Bellarmine 1. Riding-time points – Iowa 3, Bellarmine 0. Total match points – Iowa 140, Bellarmine 27. Officials – Peter Mankowich, Jaime George. Attendance – 9,281.